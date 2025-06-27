Swati Bhargava invests in MobiYoung Group to support OOH AdTech expansion

New Delhi: Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro has made a strategic investment in MobiYoung Group, the parent company of DGTOOHL, an Out-of-Home (OOH) AdTech and media aggregation platform.

According to industry estimates, India’s combined OOH and digital OOH market currently stands at over Rs 470 million and is projected to reach around Rs770 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.21%. Globally, the pDOOH market was valued at USD 916.2 million in 2023, with expected growth at a CAGR of 31.5% through 2030. The APAC region is projected to record the fastest growth rate during this period.

MobiYoung is expected to use the investment to strengthen its presence across Indian metros and expand its reach in the Asia-Pacific region. The company is also working on scaling its programmatic and analytics capabilities to cater to growing demand for data-informed, performance-based outdoor advertising.

“The Out-of-Home industry is undergoing its most significant transformation since the advent of programmatic digital advertising. What truly excites me about MobiYoung is how they've cracked the code by combining deep media ownership with AdTech innovation,” said Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro. “They've moved beyond being just another screen aggregator, they've built an intelligent ecosystem that delivers measurable, data-driven, and high-impact brand experiences at scale.”

“Having Swati aligned with our vision represents more than just investment, it's a powerful validation of our approach to revolutionising OOH advertising,” said Anuj Bhandari, Co-Founder & CEO, MobiYoung Group. “Through her experience of building CashKaro into India's leading real-cashback company and scaling multiple digital businesses, she has a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in today's market. As we enter our next growth phase in DGTOOHL, her expertise in brand-building, technology scaling, and creating consumer-centric platforms will be instrumental.”