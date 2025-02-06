SW Network unveils SW Growth Labs

New Delhi: SW Network launched SW Growth Labs, its new growth-oriented vertical curated to elevate brands through tailored strategies for ROI delivery.

SW Growth Labs will provide specialised services in performance marketing, media buying, detailed analytics, search engine optimisation and website development.

For years, SW Network has provided a robust suite of services, from media buying and branding to lead generation and D2C growth. With SW Growth Labs, the agency takes these capabilities to new heights, offering a sharp focus on delivering measurable ROI and empowering brands across industries to thrive in an ever-evolving market.

Leveraging SW Network's innovative framework, SW Growth Labs brings a unique value proposition: combining creativity with precision for impactful and sustainable results.

Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of SW Network, said, “SW Network has always been about offering integrated marketing solutions. With SW Growth Labs, we’re doubling down on performance-driven services, combining them with our legacy of creative media strategies to take our clients’ growth to the next level. This vertical is built to transform ambition into achievement.”

Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of SW Network, added, “Our decade-long expertise in media and branding now finds a dedicated home in SW Growth Labs. This isn’t just a new chapter—it’s the next step in our journey to deliver high-impact, ROI-driven campaigns with a focus on D2C, lead generation, and digital excellence. SW Growth Labs represents the synergy between our proven track record and our vision for the future.”

Shlok Hari, Director of SW Growth Labs, commented, “SW Growth Labs was born from a desire to take what SW Network has mastered and deliver it with greater focus. Whether it’s tactical inventory buying, D2C scaling, marketplace upliftment, or advanced tech and analytics, our vertical is designed to push boundaries while staying true to the values of transparency and innovation.”

SW Growth Labs integrates media, tech, and branding with SW Network’s capabilities in creative, a creator network, and an in-house production house.