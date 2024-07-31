SW Network bags digital mandate for Haier Appliances India

Delhi: Integrated advertising agency, SW Network has secured the Digital mandate for Haier Appliances India. The mandate marks a partnership aimed at enhancing its brand awareness and driving business growth. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage integrated social media marketing, content marketing, and website development services to elevate Haier's presence in the Indian consumer market.
The mandate was secured following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by SW Network’s Delhi headquarters.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, said, “With the increasing importance of digital engagement, it becomes imperative for brands to establish a solid image across digital platforms. At SW Network, we aim to create compelling and effective social media strategies that will enhance the brand's visibility and drive business impact. By harnessing our expertise in social media marketing, content marketing, and website creative services, we aim to consolidate the position of Haier Appliances as a household name across India.”
Priyanka Sethi, Head of Marketing, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier, we believe in the power of innovation and building meaningful connections with our audience. Partnering with SW Network will allow us to leverage their creative expertise and strategic insights to strengthen our digital presence. This collaboration is pivotal for effectively reaching our target consumers and expanding our digital footprint in the Indian consumer market. We believe that SW Network's innovative and creative approach will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our business objectives in the years to come.”