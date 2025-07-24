SW Network bags creative mandate for Anytime Fitness India

New Delhi: SW Network has been appointed as the creative agency for Anytime Fitness India, one of the country’s largest fitness chains and part of the global gym franchise.
The independent agency will oversee the brand’s creative and digital communications, including content development and platform-specific storytelling.
The partnership involves defining a new content architecture, running community-driven initiatives, and enhancing digital engagement. The collaboration is intended to support Anytime Fitness’s continued growth in India by positioning the brand within broader conversations around wellness and accessible fitness.
The agency is already working on digital campaigns that include brand films, influencer-led content, and formats that explore everyday fitness habits.
Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Jain, Managing Director at Anytime Fitness India, said, “We believe fitness is personal and the way we tell our story should be too. In SW Network, we found a creative partner that truly understands today’s consumer and the nuances of the fitness journey. Their strategic clarity and cultural fluency make them the right fit as we solidify our positioning in India.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, SW Network, said, “Fitness is no longer just a trend, it’s a lifestyle. With Anytime Fitness, we see an opportunity to build an always-on brand that speaks to real people with real goals. Much like brand building, fitness is about consistency. From moment based marketing to focused campaigns, we’re here to keep the narrative strong, steady, and unmistakably Anytime.”