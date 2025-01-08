SW Network appoints Keerthi Kumar as Business Head for Bengaluru Operations

New Delhi: SW Network has appointed Keerthi Kumar as the Business Head for its Bengaluru operations.

With over 14 years of experience, Kumar has worked at agencies such as Leo Burnett, Dentsu Webchutney, and FoxyMoron.

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of SW Network, commented, "Bengaluru is India’s tech capital, and our expansion here reflects our ambition to be at the forefront of creative and technological excellence. Keerthi’s expertise in delivering integrated solutions that merge creativity with cutting-edge technology will enable us to provide even greater value to our clients and establish SW Network as a dominant force in the region and beyond."

Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of SW Network, added; "At SW Network, we focus on creating meaningful impact through creativity, technology, and strategy. Keerthi’s expertise in market dynamics and team building aligns with our vision to set new benchmarks in Bengaluru. His leadership will drive our regional growth while shaping a future where brands, innovation, and value come together."

With the growth of its Bengaluru presence, SW Network will shift focus to international expansion in strategic locations such as the UAE, Europe, and APAC.

By integrating AI and automation into targeting, media planning, and storytelling, the agency aims to transform brand communication on a global scale, solidifying its position as a leader in tech-enabled creativity and innovation.

Kumar said, “As SW Network deepens its presence in Bengaluru, the agency continues to uphold its commitment to Adding Value by merging creativity, media, technology, and strategy to offer transformative solutions for its clients. Building on our strong foundation and core values, we are dedicated to developing a high-performing team that delivers significant impact and enduring value to our clients.”