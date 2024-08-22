SW Network appoints Alin Choubey as Business Head - Delhi

Delhi: SW Network has announced Alin Choubey as the new business head of its Delhi office. In this management role, Choubey will lead the agency’s strategic initiatives and operations at the Delhi office.

Choubey has held positions at agencies including Foxy Moron, Chimp&z Inc., Herald Digital, and many more.

In his new role at SW Network, Choubey will oversee client management, campaign innovation, P&L responsibilities, and the continuation of a collaborative team culture. He will directly work with SW Network co-founders Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai to advance the agency's strategic and operational initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, said, “Alin’s arrival marks a strategic move for SW Network. His deep industry expertise and track record of delivering immaculate and transformative results definitely align with our vision for expansion, creative and operational excellence, and delivering business impact for our partners. We look forward to leveraging his insights to drive continued success.”

SW Network Co-founder, Bagai, added, “Alin’s appointment highlights our constant commitment to elevating our agency’s strategic capabilities and our never-ending quest to drive value for our clients. His history of innovative leadership in this industry will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional integrated advertising solutions and build robust client relationships.”

Reflecting on his new role, Choubey expressed, “I am thrilled to join SW Network, at this critical juncture. Raghav and Pranav's unwavering commitment to creative and operational excellence resonated deeply with me. I am eager to bring my experience to the table, contributing to the continued growth of our clients and enhancing the strategic capabilities of our agency. Together, we will strive to achieve a perfect balance between scale and innovation, delivering exceptional results for our partners.”