Susan Credle joins Adfest 2025 as Grand Jury President

New Delhi: Adfest has announced that Susan Credle is the Grand Jury President for Adfest 2025.

As Grand Jury President, Credle will lead the panel of Jury Presidents to judge Adfest’s award celebrating work with local cultural relevance, the Lotus Roots.

She will also be the Jury President of the inaugural Creative Strategy Lotus, plus Effective Lotus, INNOVA Lotus, and Sustainable Lotus. Beyond her jury duties, Credle will deliver a keynote speech at Adfest 2025.

Credle is the Global Chair of FCB and Creative Advisor to IPG. Before joining FCB, Credle spent twenty-four years at BBDO New York, rising to the top of the creative ladder as Executive Creative Director before joining Leo Burnett USA to become Global Chief Creative Officer.

The Adfest Lotus Awards 2025 is accepting entries, with an early bird deadline of Friday, December 13, 2024, and a regular deadline of Friday, January 10, 2025.

The Creative Strategy Lotus is added to the Lotus Awards line-up this year, and an expanded Entertainment Lotus category includes more Gaming and Sports sub-categories to enter.

Delegate Registrations to ADFEST 2025 are also open, with Early Bird rates available until Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Adfest 2025 will be held at PEACH, Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya, Thailand, from Thursday 20 – Saturday 22 March 2025, with its theme, COLLIDE.