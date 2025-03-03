Surya Roshni brings to light new Surya Platina #RoshanKarenHarPal campaign

New Delhi: Surya Roshni has launched a new consumer lighting campaign, “Surya Platina #RoshanKarenHarPal”. The campaign is live on YouTube till the end of March 2025 and is aimed at enhancing brand awareness and consumer consideration for Surya Platina LED lights.



The product is available in a range of low wattage (7W, 10W, 12W, 15W) and high wattage (25W, 35W, 45W).



Jitendra Agrawal, CEO, Lighting and Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni, said, “At Surya Roshni, we understand that lighting is not just about functionality; it is about creating emotions and elevating experiences. With the Surya Platina #RoshanKarenHarPal campaign, we want to emphasise how our advanced lighting solutions can brighten every cherished moment, be it big or small, across millions of homes in India.”



Rooted in Surya’s core values of trust, experience, and quality, the campaign embodies the brand’s commitment to bringing warmth, brightness, and joy to consumers nationwide, said Surya Roshni in a statement.

Watch the campaign: