Suraja Kishore moves on from BBDO India after 6-year stint as CEO

New Delhi: Suraja Kishore, CEO of BBDO India, has stepped down from his role after six years at the helm.

Kishore confirmed his departure to BestMediaInfo.com, marking the end of a chapter that began in 2019 when he took charge of the agency’s India operations.

Before joining BBDO India, Kishore held key leadership positions at McCann Worldgroup, including EVP and General Manager of the Mumbai office, and National Planning Head at Truth Central, the network's global thought leadership unit. He started his journey with McCann in 2013 as Executive Planning Director.

An industry veteran, Kishore has also worked with other leading agencies such as Publicis Worldwide, Lowe Lintas, and Mudra DDB, building a reputation for sharp strategic thinking and people-centric leadership.

Details about his next move are yet to be disclosed.