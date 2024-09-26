Advertisment

super.money onboards ‘goated’ AI influencer ‘SUMO’

SUMO is an AI influencer who is a human in a goat’s avatar. He embodies the everyday Indian who is tired of pointless marketing gimmicks

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: super.money, a new fintech app backed by Flipkart, has introduced its brand influencer, ‘SUMO,’ as part of its latest campaign. 

SUMO is an AI influencer who is a human  in a goat’s avatar. He embodies the everyday Indian who is tired of pointless marketing gimmicks.  SUMO highlights the exaggerated promises that  various UPI apps make. The campaign also features a digital video film that takes us through SUMO’s life and his annoyance with pointless rewards.  

In a 75-second film, a man dressed as a goat is going about his day and engaging in everyday activities  such as getting a haircut, enjoying chai, and buying vegetables. Throughout these scenes, the goat  repeatedly expresses a disinterested “Meh!” 

As the film progresses,  viewers are drawn into the goat’s world, wondering about the source of his indifference. The climax reveals that the goat’s persistent “meh” is a reaction to the rewards currently offered by UPI apps. The film concludes with the introduction of super.money. 

"SUMO is the voice of everyone who feels stuck in the daily grind and doesn’t have the luxury of  generational wealth to fall back on”, explained Prakash Sikaria, Founder and CEO of super.money. "His  dry wit is a reflection of how we, at super.money, believe in a no nonsense approach to everything.  We’ve tried to push the envelope leveraging AI, influencers and social media in a way that hasn't been  tried before. As regular media channels become crowded, we believe that great content and social  media innovation is the new way to build brands." 

Through his everyday frustrations—whether it is working a corporate job or navigating life as a goat human hybrid— SUMO sheds light on the absurdity of meaningless things in life. 

Shikha Gupta, consulting creative director at super.money, added, "super.money believes in going against  the tide in every way. That means no useless rewards in the app and no celebs in the film. Instead, we  created a character of our own that reflects the realities of modern life. SUMO is relatable, witty, and offers  a much-needed break from the glossy, unattainable personas we often see in ads. He’s tired of putting up  with empty promises, just like our users, and that’s why he’s the perfect symbol for super.money’s promise  of real rewards." 

Indrasish Mukherjee, Director, Footloose Films, said, “The idea behind the film was to capture the  frustration we all feel when faced with disappointing rewards. The goat’s ‘Meh’ reactions every time he pays, whether he’s getting a haircut or buying vegetables, humorously exaggerating how unsatisfying these  rewards are. We wanted something quirky that people could relate to, but also something that would stand  out and stick.” 

Creative Credits: 

Production House: Footloose films 

Director: Indrasish Mukerjee 

Executive Producer: Kedhhar Barrve & Surya Balakrishnan 

Producer: Pallavi Singh 

DOP: Shivendu Kudalkar 

AI Artist: Nitish Sarkar  

