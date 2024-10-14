Sunsilk brings Kolkata’s trams to life with Durga Puja campaign

New Delhi: Sunsilk launched a campaign in Kolkata, using the city’s trams as a celebration of beauty and tradition. This campaign that was executed for the time period of September 27 to October 2, involved transforming the trams into Sunsilk showcases as part of the #SunsilkShineTram activation.

Kolkata’s trams, an important part of the city’s culture, are being honored by Sunsilk while emphasizing the beauty and strength of women during Durga Puja. The campaign extends beyond the trams. Passengers are invited to engage with Sunsilk by participating in the Sunsilk Super Shine Contest, where they can upload selfies and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #SunsilkShineTram. Winners will receive free rides in yellow taxis for pandal hopping during Durga Puja, from October 9 to 12.

With this tram activation, Sunsilk connects the essence of Durga Puja, the city’s heritage, and the beauty needs of today’s women in a celebration that aims to shine.