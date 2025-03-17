Sudeep Puthyathaya joins Salt Brand Solutions as ECD

New Delhi: Salt Brand Solutions announced the appointment of Sudeep Puthyathaya as the new Executive Creative Director.

Mahesh Chauhan (Mash), Director, Salt Brand Solutions, said, “This is a significant step towards further strengthening Salt’s creative leadership. He also added that with Sagar, Sudeep, and me coming together, it definitely will add great value to our clients, and this makes me truly excited for Salt 2.0”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Executive Director, Salt Brand Solutions, added, “Sudeep brings a deep understanding of storytelling that connects with real people. His craft in creating human insight-led narratives perfectly complements the creative force we are building at Salt.”

Puthyathaya, a creative leader with over 23 years of experience, has worked on brands including Mercedes-Benz India, Taj Hotels, Volini, Royal Enfield, J&J, GSK India, and Citibank, among many others.

Speaking on his new role, Puthyathaya said, “I’ve always believed that the most powerful brands are built on stories that resonate at a human level. Salt’s culture of bold, insight-driven thinking is a perfect fit for the kind of work I want to create. I’m excited to collaborate with Mash and Sagar to craft narratives that strengthens brand narratives and leave a lasting impact.”

As Executive Creative Director, Puthyathaya will work closely with Sagar and Mash (Mahesh Chauhan) to sharpen Salt’s creative vision.