New Delhi: Suchismita Ganguli joins back McCann Mumbai as Executive Vice-President – Account Management.

She has over 20 years of experience in advertising, client side marketing and communication.

She has worked with agencies like McCann, Publicis India, JWT, Enterprise Nexus.

Till recently, she was Director of Marketing and Communication with Good Glam Group. At Good Glam, she developed extensive experience in the D2C marketing ecosystem.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific and CEO and CCO McCann Worldgroup India, said, “Suchi comes with a range of experience, a keen eye for innovation and insights in the transformative digital space . Her joining the McCann fold will add a new dimension to our valued client relationships in our Mumbai operation.”

Ganguli said “McCann is not just an agency to me, it's an institution that builds iconic brands by making them relevant through time and winning hearts through effective creativity. Looking forward to home-coming and bringing in some bounce in offering hyper-bundled and effective business solutions for our key client relationships. Having gathered some rich learnings in brand building in D2C space and digital first marketing over my last stint as Director, Marketing and Communication at The Good Glamm Group; my aim will be to drive a culture of outcome-driven work that makes a tangible impact on the brands we partner with while also realising the agency’s creative aspirations.”