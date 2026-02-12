New Delhi: The Indian advertising and film production community is mourning the death of Jerald Packiasamy, founder and director of Still Waters Films, who passed away on Tuesday in Chennai.

Packiasamy, a filmmaker known within the industry for his restrained storytelling and craft-led approach to advertising films, had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumour over the past six months, according to industry associates. His funeral is scheduled to be held in Chennai on Wednesday.

Colleagues and peers described him as a director whose work was marked by a focus on everyday narratives and culturally grounded storytelling. Through his production house, Still Waters Films, he worked across campaigns for agencies and brands in multiple categories, building a reputation for understated visual language and performance-led storytelling.

The Advertising Club Madras, in a condolence message, referred to him as a valued member of the creative community and noted that his contribution to advertising storytelling in India would be remembered with respect.

Packiasamy co-founded Still Waters Films in 2007 with Preeti. Over the years, the Chennai-based production house produced advertising films for a range of clients across sectors, working with both national and regional brands. Industry peers said his films were often recognised for their simplicity, emotional depth and focus on everyday experiences.

The Indian advertising landscape, often characterised by its pace and scale, has lost a filmmaker associated with narrative-led advertising work. Jerald Packiasamy passed away on February 10, 2026, following a battle with a brain tumour. He is remembered by colleagues as a director who prioritised narrative detail and cultural context in his work, building a body of films centred on lived-in, relatable moments.

Here are some of his recent works.