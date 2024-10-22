StevePriya bags creative mandate for D'Decor Exports

New Delhi: StevePriya has been awarded the creative mandate for D'Decor Exports, the manufacturer and exporter of curtains and upholstery fabrics, and the social media responsibilities for Sansaar, D'Decor’s eco-conscious home decor brand.
D'Decor Exports has chosen StevePriya to enhance its brand presence through innovative creative strategies.
StevePriya will also oversee social media duties for Sansaar, a brand dedicated to sustainable luxury in home decor.
Sanjana Arora, Business Head, Sansaar, said, “We are excited to collaborate with StevePriya, whose creative expertise will help us continue to lead the market with innovative ideas and a strong brand presence. This partnership will enable us to tell our story more compellingly for D'Decor and Sansaar.”
“We are thrilled to partner with D'Decor and Sansaar. While D’Decor is now synonymous with the home decor category, Sansaar is built around sustainability and a conscious mindset,” said Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, Chief Creative Officers, StevePriya. “We will focus on creating engaging content while deepening the connection with consumers across all platforms.”