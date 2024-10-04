Starcom Culture report: Cricket and the Olympics took over the internet in August 2024

New Delhi: Starcom has unveiled the Trends Report for August 2024. This report offers a deep dive into various realms, from sports and entertainment to the world of reels and beyond, capturing the essence of modern culture.

Powered by BUZ AI, the report covers trends across four major platforms -

1. Google and X (formerly called Twitter)

Cricket & Olympics & Sports Movies, Music, and Entertainment Finance and Incidents

2. Spotify

3. Instagram

Reels Memes

1. Google and X (formerly called Twitter)

IND vs SL ODI series

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series where SL won the 3rd ODI series by 2-0 against India on their home soil. The Lions mauled the visitors to pull off a 110-run win in the third and final encounter; the 2-0 result brings to an end a 27-year-old wait for a favourable verdict in bilateral matchups against the World’s top-ranked ODI side.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #INDvsSL with 35K tweets; Google: 'IND vs SL' with 5M+ searches, 'India vs Sri Lanka' with 5M+ searches; Google: Sri Lanka vs India with 2M+ searches.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series

The Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi as they beat Pakistan in the second Test by six wickets and won the two-match Test series 2-0. This achievement comes after a long history of losses against Pakistan in the Test series, showcasing Bangladesh's growth and improvement in the sport.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #PAKvsBAN with 7424 tweets; Google: Pakistan vs Bangladesh with 500K+ searches

Joe Root 34th Century

Joe Root has been making headlines with his recent performances in cricket. He equaled Alastair Cook's record for the most Test centuries by an England player, hitting his 33rd Test century. This achievement has sparked discussions about his potential to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's records. Root's consistent performances have made him a key player for England, and his recent form has been exceptional.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #JoeRoot with 20,600 tweets; Google Searches: Joe Root with 200K+ searches

MS Dhoni returns to IPL 2025

MS Dhoni's potential return to IPL 2025 is trending due to discussions around a possible rule change by the BCCI. This rule could classify players who retired from international cricket for at least five years as "uncapped," allowing teams like CSK to retain Dhoni at a lower cost. This rule change could influence Dhoni's decision to play in the IPL again.

Metrics gathered: Google: MSD Dhoni with 20K+

Searches

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving behind a successful career representing India in all formats.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #ShikharDhawan with 28200 tweets; Google: Shikhar Dhawan with 200K+ searches

Sports

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City was a major event, with fans eagerly watching the defending champions start their title defense.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: Chelsea with 377,000 Tweets, Manchester City with 262,000 Tweets; Google: Chelsea vs Man City with 100K+ searches

Arsenal vs Wolves

Arsenal's Premier League campaign began with a match against Wolves. The Gunners, who hope to win the title this year, kicked off their league campaign by hosting Gary O'Neil's side. Arsenal began their 2024-25 Premier League season with a deserved 2-0 win against Wolves.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: Arsenal vs Wolves with 50K+ searches; Twitter: #ARSWOL with 36,000 tweets

Manchester United vs Fulham

The Premier League season opener between Manchester United and Fulham was a major highlight, with fans eagerly watching the game

Metrics gathered: Twitter: Manchester United vs Fulham with 120,000 tweets; Google: 50K+ searches

Brighton vs Man United

Brighton secured a late 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro scored for Brighton, while Amad Diallo equalized for Manchester United. The match saw a controversial VAR decision that ruled out a goal by Alejandro Garnacho.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: Brighton vs Manchester United with 100K+ searches, Manchester United with 50K+ searches.

Wolves vs Chelsea

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea started after a minute's silence before kick-off, followed by applause in memory of a significant event. The Blues come into the match after a 2-0 win over Servette FC in the UEFA Conference League qualification final but lost its opening Premier League game.

Metrics gathered: Twitter - #EURO2024: 531K tweets, #ESPENG: 312K tweets, #EuroFinal: 146K tweets; Google - 'Spain vs England': 50K+ searches, 'Euro 2024 final': 10K+ searches; News - 50+ articles

Terms used: Twitter: #EURO2024, #ESPENG, #EuroFinal; Google: Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final, Euro 2024 winner; News: Spain, England, Euro 202

Paris Olympics 2024

Djokovic clinches gold

Novak Djokovic clinched a historic gold medal in men's tennis, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. This victory marks Djokovic's first Olympic gold, completing his Golden Slam.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Djokovic with 557,000 tweets, #NovakDjokovic with 277,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Novak Djokovic' with 200K+ searches, 'Djokovic' with 557,000 searches.

Vinesh Phogat reached final but disqualified

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final, defeating multiple world champions along the way. She was unfortunately disqualified from Finals being 100g overweight.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #VineshPhogat with 215K tweets, #Wrestling with 105,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Vinesh Phogat' with 500K+ searches, 'Vinesh Phogat Match' with 100K+ searches

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at the Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in the javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics, narrowly missing out on gold. His performance has been widely celebrated.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #NeerajChopra with 232,000 tweets, Neeraj with 190,000 tweets; Google: Neeraj Chopra match with 100K+ searches, Neeraj Chopra final with 100K+ searches

Arshad Nadeem Gold at Olympics for Pakistan

Arshad Nadeem, a prominent athlete, has been trending due to his Gold medal achievements in the Olympics. He has garnered significant attention on social media and search platforms.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #ArshadNadeem with 411,000 tweets ; Google: Arshad Nadeem with 30K+ searches

Lakshya Sen defeated in Semi Finals

Viktor Axelsen defeated Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals of the men's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics. Notably, Viktor has praised Lakshya for putting a strong fight

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #LakshyaSen 120K tweets; #Badminton 307K tweets;

Swapnil Kusale

Swapnil Kusale, an Indian shooter, clinched the bronze medal in the men's 50m Air Rifle 3 positions. It was India's first medal at the Olympics at the event.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #SwapnilKusale with 55,000+ tweets

Indian Hockey Team

Indian Hockey Team suffered a heart-break 2-3 loss against reigning World Champions Germany in a thrilling semifinal, but they won Bronze medal defeating Spain

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Hockey 235K tweets, INDvsGBR 17K Tweets, #Germany 120000 Tweets; Google: Hockey Olympics with 50K+ searches, Sreejeesh 50K+ Searches.

Yusuf Dikec

Yusuf Dikec, a Turkish shooter known for his casual style, has become an internet sensation at the Paris Olympics. He won a silver in Mixed 10m Air Pistol

Metrics gathered: Twitter: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 34000 tweets; Google: Yusuf Dikec with 50K+ searches.

Aman Sehrawat

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won a historic bronze medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming India's youngest medal winner at the age of 21.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #AmanSehrawat with 34,000 tweets; Google Searches: Aman Sehrawat bronze medal match with 200K+ searches.

Paralympics 2024

Just weeks after the Olympics, Paris opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with a ceremony outside a stadium. French President Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Games open in a ceremony on the Champs-Elysées avenue to Place de la Concorde. More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual, and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports until September 8.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Paralympics - 85,800 mentions, Google Searches: 'Paralympics' - 5M+, Paralympics schedule and results' - 500K+, 'Paralympics medals' - 100K+

Archery in Paralympics

The Paralympics Archery events have been a significant highlight at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Paralympic archery has been a major trend, with significant interest in athletes and events. Key topics include the performance of Indian para-archers, the schedule and results of archery events, and notable athletes like Sheetal Devi and Sarita Devi.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Paralympics2024 with 37,800 tweets, #ArcheryParalympics with 2,000,000 tweets; Google Searches: Archery Paralympics with 2M+ searches, Indian with 200K+ searches

Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara, the Indian Paralympian shooter, has made headlines by winning gold in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This victory marks her second consecutive gold in the same event, having previously won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Her performance has set a new Paralympic Games record with a score of 249.7. Avani's achievement has been widely celebrated, and she has become a symbol of inspiration for many aspiring athletes.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #AvaniLekhara with 11,000 Tweets; Google Searches: 'Avani Lekhara' with 50K+ searches, 'Avani Lekhara gold medal' with 20K+ searches

Yogesh kathunia

Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This was India's eighth medal at the ongoing Games. Kathuniya, who had previously won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, repeated his success in Paris with a season-best throw of 42.22 meters.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #YogeshKathuniya with 20,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Yogesh Kathuniya' with 20K+ searches, 'Yogesh Kathuniya silver medal' with 10K+ searches

Nitesh kumar

Nitesh Kumar clinched gold medal in the Men's Singles SL3 badminton event after defeating England's Daniel Bethell at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

Metrics gathered:Google Searches: Nitesh Kumar with 10K+ searches

Durand Cup Final

NorthEast United FC won their first-ever major title after clinching the Durand Cup 2024 with a comeback win against defending champions Mohun Bagan. The match ended 2-2 in regular time, and NorthEast United triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: 'Durand Cup Final' with 100K+ searches, 'NorthEast United' with 20K+ searches, 'Mohun Bagan' with 20K+ searches

Movies Music and Entertainment

Auron me Kahan dum tha

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's latest film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' has received mixed reviews. Critics have pointed out the film's slow pace and lack of new elements in the storyline. Despite the seasoned actors' performances, the film struggles to translate its soul on screen.

Metrics v: Google Searches: 20K+ searches

Mr Bacchan

The movie 'Mr Bachchan' starring Ravi Teja has been released, receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #MrBachchan with 57000 tweets; Google Searches: Mr Bachchan Review with 50K+ searches

GOAT Trailer

The trailer for the movie 'GOAT' has been released, and it has quickly become a trending topic. The trailer features high octane action sequences and a gripping storyline, making it a must-watch for action movie fans

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #GOATTrailer with 186,000 Tweets; Google Searches: GOAT Trailer with 144,000 searches

Kalki 2898 AD on OTT

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has been released on OTT platforms. The movie has garnered significant attention and has been trimmed by 6 minutes for its OTT release.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Kalki with 200K+ tweets; Google Searches: Kalki 2898 AD with 200K+ searches

Munjya on OTT

"Munjya," the horror-comedy film that became a box office success, has recently started trending on OTT platforms following its release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie, which originally hit theaters on June 7, 2024, garnered significant attention for its unique blend of humor and horror, drawing inspiration from Marathi folklore.

GRR on OTT

Grrr," the Malayalam comedy-drama starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, has recently become popular on OTT platforms. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 20, 2024, after its theatrical debut on June 14, 2024

Metrics gathered: Google Searches with 1MN+ searches

IC 814 Kandhar

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a gripping series directed by Anubhav Sinha, featuring a stellar cast including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur. The series recreates the story of the longest hijack in Indian aviation history with precision and emotional depth.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #IC814KandaharHijack with 208,000 tweets; Google Searches: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack with 50K+ searches

Ring of Power season 2

The second season of 'The Rings of Power' premiered, featuring more action and adventure. Sauron plays a significant role, and the series continues to explore the lore of Middle-earth.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #RingsOfPower with 12,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Rings of Power Season 2' with 100K+ searches

The Deliverance

Netflix's new horror film, The Deliverance, is not just a work of fiction and is actually based on a terrifying real-life incident that allegedly took place in 2011. Directed by Lee Daniels, it draws inspiration from the 2014 Indianapolis Star article titled The Exorcisms of Latoya Ammons.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches with 100K+ searches

Industry News

National Film Award 2024

The 70th National Film Awards were announced, showcasing the diversity and talent in Indian cinema. Highlights include Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor for 'Kantara', Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh sharing the Best Actress honor, and 'Gulmohar' being named Best Film.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #NationalFilmAwards with 100,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'National Film Awards 2024' with 100K+ searches, 'Rishab Shetty' with 50K+ searches, 'Nithya Menen' with 20K+ searches, 'Manasi Parekh' with 20K+ searches

Naga Chaitnya Engagement

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The engagement coincided with the day Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, proposed to him. The event has garnered significant attention on social media and news platforms

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #NagaChaitanya with 12,000 tweets, #NagaChaitanyaEngagement with 100,000 tweets; Google: Naga Chaitanya Engagement with 100K+ searches, related queries include Sobhita, samantha ruth prabhu.

Deepika Padukone maternity shoot

Deepika's maternity photoshoot has garnered significant attention across social media and search platforms. The photoshoot features Deepika in various elegant and stylish outfits, celebrating her pregnancy journey.

Metrics gathered:Google Search with 20K+ searches

PVR INOX

Multiplex operator PVR INOX is set to shut down 70 underperforming screens in FY25. The company also plans to explore the potential monetisation of non-core real estate assets located in prime areas, including Mumbai, Pune, and Vadodara, as per its latest annual report

Metrics gathered: Google Searches with 20K+ searches

Podcast Chart

Celebration

Independece Day 2024

Independence Day 2024 saw a significant amount of online activity, with various events and celebrations being discussed across social media platforms. The day was marked by patriotic messages, speeches, and celebrations across the country.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #IndependenceDay2024 with 352000 tweets, #IndependenceDay with 199000 tweets, #IndependenceDayIndia with 87000 tweets; Google: 'Independence Day Speech In Hindi' with 20K+ searches, 'Independence Day 2024' with 5K+ searches #HarGharTiranga

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, a significant festival celebrating the bond between siblings, saw widespread celebrations and social media activity.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #RakshaBandhan with 133,000 Tweets, #रक्षाबंधन with 92,000 Tweets; Google: Happy Raksha Bandhan with 500K+ searches

Janamashtami

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is currently trending across social media platforms and in various regions of India. Social media is abuzz with posts and videos of these celebrations, with hashtags like #Janmashtami2024 and #KrishnaJanmashtami trending.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: Janmashtami with 2M+ searches

Bail Pola

Pola is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen, who are a crucial part of agriculture and farming activities

Metrics gathered: Google: Bail pola with 20K+ searches

Pithori Aamvasya

Pithori Amavasya, also known as Pitori Amavas or Bhadrapada Amavasya, is a significant observance in the Hindu calendar. It falls on the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon day) of the Bhadrapada month and is dedicated to worshiping 64 Goddesses for the well-being of children and family prosperity. In 2024, Pithori Amavasya will be observed on Monday, September 2.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches : Amavasya September 2024 with 200K+ searches

Friendship Day

Friendship Day 2024 was celebrated globally, with people sharing wishes, messages, and quotes to honor their friends. The day is marked by exchanging friendship bands and spending time with friends.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #FriendshipDay with 71,000 tweets; Google: Friendship Day with 100K+ searches

Hiroshima day

Hiroshima Day 2024 marks the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The day is observed globally to remember the victims and promote peace and nuclear disarmament.

Metrics gathered: Google: Hiroshima Day with 10K+ searches

Sisters Day

Sister's Day is celebrated to honor the bond between sisters. People are sharing heartfelt messages, quotes, and images to express their love and appreciation for their sisters

Metrics gathered: Google: 'Sister's Day' with 10K+ searches, 'when is Sister's Day' with 10K+ searches

Hariyali Teej 2024

Hariyali Teej is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, marking the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated with various rituals and traditions, including fasting and prayers

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #HariyaliTeej2024 with 50,000 tweets; Google Searches: Hariyali Teej 2024 with 50K+ searches

International Youth Day

International Youth Day 2024 focuses on the social and economic integration of young people, highlighting challenges such as unemployment and the need for digital innovation. Various organizations and platforms have shared insights and initiatives to empower youth globally.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: International Youth Day 2024 with 10K+ searches, Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development with 10K+ searches.

Labour day US

Labor Day in the US is celebrated on the first Monday of September, honoring the contributions of American workers. The day is marked by parades, barbecues, and various public events.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #LaborDay trending; Google: 'Labor Day 2024' with 200K+ searches, 'Labor Day events' with 50K+ searches

International

Sheikh Hasina Resign

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of deadly antigovernment protests, putting an end to more than two decades at the top of the government. Reports suggest that Hasina may either be heading to Delhi or travelling to the UK over India.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #SheikhHasina with 211000 Tweets; Google: Sheikh Hasina with 500K+ searches

Israel Iran tension

Iran has vowed 'severe' retaliation against Israel, which it blames for the death of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The US and its allies have pledged to defend Israel as tensions escalate.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Israel with 1.6M Tweets and #Iran with 1.82M tweets; Google: Israel Iran war with 50K+ searches

Hamas Leader Assassination

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a missile strike on his luxury house in Tehran. The assassination has escalated tensions between Israel and Iran.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #IsmailHaniyeh with 366K Tweets; Google: Ismail Haniyeh with 200K+ searches.

Paentongtarn Shinawatara

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected as Thailand's youngest prime minister. She is the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and represents a significant political shift in the country

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: Paetongtarn Shinawatra with 100K+ searches; Twitter: #PaetongtarnShinawatra trending

Brazil ban Twitter

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) due to noncompliance with local laws. The decision has led to significant backlash and a legal feud between Musk and Brazilian authorities. The ban has sparked widespread discussions and debates about freedom of speech, legal compliance, and the role of social media in disseminating information.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: 2M+ searches for 'Brazil Twitter Ban

Nambia Killings Animal

Namibia is currently facing criticism for its decision to cull over 700 wild animals, including elephants, zebras, and hippos, to combat severe drought-induced food insecurity. The government claims this action will help feed people struggling with hunger while also reducing human-wildlife conflicts over scarce resources

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: Namibia killing animals with 10K+ searches:

Incidents

Waynad landslide

The Wayanad landslide in Kerala has caused significant devastation, with over 295 people reported dead and many still missing. The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, and rescue operations are ongoing. Notable figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #WayanadLandslide with 80K tweets; Google: Wayanad with 200K+ searches, Wayand News 20K+ searches, Wayanad death toll 20K+ searches

Rains in Delhi

Heavy rainfall in Delhi has caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting more heavy rain. Schools have been shut, and several areas are experiencing power outages.

Metrics gathered: Google: 'Delhi Rains' with 20K+ searches, 'Delhi weather' with 20K+ searches

Earthquake in Japan

A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory. The earthquake caused minor injuries and raised concerns about potential major quakes.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: earthquake with 20K+ Tweets; Google: Japan earthquake with 20K+ searches

Brazil Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in São Paulo state, Brazil, resulted in the deaths of 62 people. The crash occurred on a domestic route, and authorities are working to identify the victims and investigate the cause of the crash.

Tungabhadra Dam gate washed away

A spillway gate of the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka was washed away, causing panic in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have issued flood alerts and are working on emergency responses.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #TungabhadraDam with 20,000 tweets; Google Searches: Tungabhadra dam with 20K+ traffic, related queries include 'Tungabhadra dam gate washes away', 'Tungabhadra dam flood alert'.

The Train accident

The Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur after colliding with an object on the track. Authorities suspect involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements in the derailment. No injuries were reported, and several trains were canceled or delayed as a result

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #TrainAccident with 11,000 Tweets#SabarmatiExpress with 37,000 tweets;

Finance

Ola Electric IPO

Ola Electric's IPO has garnered significant attention, with the issue being fully subscribed on the second day. The IPO is available at a price band of Rs 72-76 apiece, and the subscription window closes on August 6, 2024. The IPO has seen strong interest from retail investors, with the retail portion being oversubscribed 2.87 times.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: 20K+ searches on 'Ola Electric IPO', 'Ola IPO GMP', 'Ola IPO subscription status'

Ceigall India IPO

Ceigall India's IPO has also seen strong interest, with the issue being subscribed 13.78 times on the last day of bidding. The highest demand was driven by qualified institutional buyers, with the portion being booked 31.5 times. The IPO is available at a price band of Rs 380-401 apiece

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: 10K+ searches on 'Ceigall India IPO', 'Ceigall IPO GMP', 'Ceigall IPO subscription status'

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO

The IPO of Saraswati Saree Depot has seen a strong response, with the retail and non-institutional portions fully subscribed. The IPO subscription status was 4.37 times on the first day.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: 50K+

First cry IPO

FirstCry, a popular e-commerce platform for baby and kids products, made a strong market debut with its shares listing at a 40% premium over the IPO price

Metrics gathered: Google First cry share price with Searches: 20K+

Unicommerce IPO

Unicommerce eSolutions, a SaaS platform for ecommerce operations, made a stellar market debut with shares listing at a 117% premium over the issue price.

Metrics gathered: Google: Unicommerce with 10K+ searches

Interarch Building IPO

Interarch Building Products IPO opened for subscription with a price band of ₹850-1900. The IPO aims to raise ₹600.29 crore at the upper price band.

Metrics gathered: Google: Interarch with 10K+ searches

Premier Energy IPO

The Premier Energies IPO is set to open for subscription from August 27 to August 29, 2024. The company is looking to raise ₹2,830.40 crore through this IPO, which includes a fresh issue of ₹1,291.40 crore and an offer for sale of up to 34,200,000 equity shares

Metrics gathered: Google: with 20K+ searches

Bazaar Style IPO

Bazaar Style Retail IPO saw strong demand, with a 4.64 times subscription on the second day. The IPO is priced between Rs 370-389 per share, and the company aims to raise funds for expansion and debt repayment.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #BazaarStyleIPO trending; Google: 'Bazaar Style Retail IPO subscription status' with 20K+ searches, 'Bazaar Style IPO GMP' with 10K+ searches

Others

Nikkei 225 index Crash

Japan's Nikkei 225 index experienced a significant crash, plunging nearly 13% as global markets trembled over risks to the US economy. This marked the worst day for the index since the 'Black Monday' of 1987.

Metrics gathered: Google Searches: 100K+ searches on 'Nikkei 225 crash', 'Japan stock market crash', 'Nikkei index'

Bitcoin Price Crash

Bitcoin prices tumbled to a six-month low amid the global stock market sell-off. The price of Bitcoin fell to $50K, dashing the hopes of carry traders and causing panic among investors. Metrics: Google Searches: 50K+ searches on 'Bitcoin price crash', 'BTC price', 'Bitcoin market sell-off

Dow Jones and Global market crash

The Dow Jones and other global stock markets experienced a significant crash, driven by fears of a US recession. The selloff has affected markets worldwide.

Metrics gathered: Google: Dow Jones with 200K+ searches

RBI Policy

he Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy decision on August 8, 2024. The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Dasheaded six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the benchmark repo rates unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive time. The policy decision was in line with current economic conditions and global factors. The announcement emphasized the importance of maintaining the status quo to ensure economic stability.

Metrics gathered: Google: RBI Policy with 10K+ searches, RBI Monetary Policy with 10K+ searches; Twitter: #RBI with 32,000 tweets, #RBIpolicy with 13,000 tweets

Starbucks CEO

Laxman Narasimhan, the Indian-origin CEO of Starbucks, was replaced by Brian Niccol, the current CEO of Chipotle, after several quarters of weak sales. The abrupt removal has sparked significant media attention and speculation about the reasons behind the decision

Metrics gathered: Twitter: Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan with 50,000 Tweets; Google Searches: Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan with 50K+ searches, related queries include 'Starbucks', 'Laxman Narasimhan'.

Railtel SVJN Navratna Status

RailTel and SJVN were granted Navratna status, recognizing their strong financial performance and operational efficiency. This status allows them greater autonomy in decision-making and investments.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #RailTelNavratna trending, #SJVNNavratna trending; Google: 'RailTel Navratna status' with 10K+ searches, 'SJVN Navratna status' with 10K+ searches

Infosys GST Notice

Infosys received a Rs 32,403 crore GST notice from Karnataka authorities. The notice was related to services availed by the company from its overseas branches.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: Infosys with 13,000 tweets; Google: Infosys with 20K+ searches.

Realme 13 pro

Realme has launched its new 13 Pro series smartphones, along with the Watch S2 and Buds T310. The new devices come with significant camera upgrades and AI capabilities

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #Realme13Pro with 51K+ tweets; Google: Realme 13 Pro with 20K+ searches.

Vivo V40 Pro launch

Vivo launched its V40 Pro and V40 smartphones in India, featuring a 50 MP selfie camera and ZEISS optics.

Metrics gathered: Google: Vivo V40 Pro with 100K+ traffic, Vivo V40, vivo v40 pro price

Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric launched its first e-motorcycle series, the Roadster, featuring the Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X. The launch marks Ola's entry into the electric motorcycle market

Metrics gathered: Google:Ola roadster with 5K+ searches

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra has launched the new Thar Roxx, a five-door SUV positioned between the three-door Thar and the Scorpio N. The vehicle features a new 6-slat grille, a premium cabin, and both petrol and diesel engine options. The launch has generated significant buzz on social media and search platforms.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #MahindraTharRoxx with 12,999 Tweets; Google Searches: Mahindra Thar Roxx with 5K+ searches

IQOO Z9s Pro

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G were launched with features like a 6.77 inch 3D curved AMOLED display and a 50MP camera. The launch event was covered by multiple news outlets, highlighting the phone's specifications and market expectations.

Metrics gathered: Twitter: #iQOOZ9sProLaunch with 4009 tweets, #iQOOZ9sLaunch with 3885 tweets; Google Searches: iQOO Z9s Pro with 50K+ searches

TVS Jupiter 110

The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 has recently been launched with several updates and new features. The scooter, priced starting at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom), includes a new design, a 113.5cc engine producing 8 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque, and advanced features like the TVS iGo Assist, which provides an extra boost for overtakes

Metrics gathered:Google Search: TVS Jupiter with 100K+ searches