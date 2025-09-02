Srinivasan Swamy to be inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame at AdAsia Beijing 2025

New Delhi: Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K Swamy, will be inducted into the Asian Federation of Advertising Association (AFAA) Hall of Fame at the inaugural session of AdAsia Beijing on October 24, 2025.

The Hall of Fame, presented by AFAA once every two years, is awarded to one industry leader based on their contributions to marketing and communications in Asia.

Swamy, currently President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India, has previously held the position for three consecutive terms between 2004 and 2007. Over the years, he has also served at the helm of several industry organisations, including the New York-based International Advertising Association (IAA) – where he became the first Indian to hold the role – as well as the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA), Audit Bureau of Circulations, the India Chapter of the IAA, the Advertising Standards Council of India, the All India Management Association, the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Madras Advertising Club.

Beyond the advertising industry, Swamy contributes to the governance of a major hospital and a number of educational and religious institutions.

His career has been recognised with honours both in India and internationally. These include the IAA Global Compass Award for outstanding contribution to the industry, the AdStar Korea Lifetime Honour Award, and an Award of Appreciation from the Japan Advertising Association, with Swamy being the only Indian to receive each of these distinctions. He has also been recognised with the IAA Inspire Champion Award, the IAA Global Special North Star Medal, the AFAA Special Merit Award, and a series of lifetime achievement awards from Indian industry bodies.

Swamy was previously inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame by the India Chapter and has been conferred with honours such as the IAA Force for Good Award for societal service and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Alagappa College of Technology.