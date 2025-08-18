Srinivasan K Swamy elected AAAI President; Jaideep Gandhi named VP

New Delhi: Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K Swamy, has been elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for 2025–26 at the association’s Annual General Body Meeting held on August 14, 2025.

This marks his return to the helm for a fourth term, having earlier led AAAI from 2004 to 2007.

Jaideep Gandhi has been chosen as Vice-President for the year.

Immediate past President Prasanth Kumar will serve as an ex-officio Board member.

The newly elected Board members of AAAI for 2025–26 are:

Anupriya Acharya – Leo Burnett (TLG India Pvt Ltd)





Sam Balsara – Madison Communications Pvt Ltd Tanya Goyal – Everest Brand Solutions Pvt Ltd





Tapas Gupta – BEI Confluence Communication Ltd Vishandas Hardasani – Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd





Mohit Joshi – Havas Media India Pvt Ltd Santosh Kumar – Innocean Worldwide Communication Pvt Ltd





Kunal Lalani – Crayons Advertising Ltd Chandramouli Muthu – Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd





Vikram Sakhuja – Platinum Advertising Pvt Ltd Kartik Sharma – Omnicom Media Group India Pvt Ltd





Anusha Shetty – Grey Worldwide (India) Pvt Ltd Shashi Sinha – Initiative Media (India) Pvt Ltd





K Srinivas – Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd Paritosh Srivastava – Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Pvt Ltd





A veteran of the Indian advertising and marketing communications industry, Swamy has played leading roles across multiple industry platforms. Beyond AAAI, he has served as Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), Chairman of the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agencies Association and Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), and Chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India and Audit Bureau of Circulations. He has also held presidencies of the India Chapter of IAA, All India Management Association, and Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Swamy (also known as Sundar Swamy), President AAAI, said, “I am honoured to be elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India for 2025–26, and deeply humbled that this marks my fourth term in this role, following my earlier tenure from 2004 to 2007.”

Outgoing President Prasanth Kumar stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India over the past three years from 2022-23 to 2024-25. I am deeply grateful to all our members and my fellow Board colleagues for their tremendous help, trust, and support throughout this journey. My heartfelt congratulations to Srinivasan K Swamy on his election as President. I am confident that, with his vast experience and vision, he will steer AAAI to even greater achievements.”