Spring Capital invests in Agilitas

Delhi: Spring Capital has invested in Agilitas Sports, a sportswear and athleisure venture led by former PUMA India MD Abhishek Ganguly.

While the investment amount remains undisclosed, Spring Capital will work closely with Agilitas on brand and launch strategies.

Earlier this year, Agilitas acquired the 40-year India license for Italian shoe brand Lotto, partnering with WHP Global to manage Lotto's manufacturing, design, and sales across India, South Asia, and Australia.

Spring Capital's portfolio includes brands like Giva, Purplle, and Juicy Chemistry. In December 2023, Agilitas secured Rs 100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and Rs 400 crore from Convergent Finance LLP.

Raja Ganapthy revealed this investment in his LinkedIn post and said, "Agilitas is an opportunity that excited both sides of our fund: investment team as well as the brand team; we cant wait to see and share what the company is soon to unleash."

