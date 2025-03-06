Spikes Asia names Samsung as ‘2025 Advertiser of the Year’

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has revealed Samsung Electronics as its 2025 Advertiser of the Year.

The Award recognises a brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies.

This year marks Samsung Electronics’ second win as the Advertiser of the Year at Spikes Asia, the first being in 2017.

The Advertiser of the Year Award will be presented to Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing, Mobile Experience Business, Samsung Electronics, at the Spikes Asia Awards Ceremony taking place at the Swissôtel The Stamford on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Haymarket Media Asia, commented, “Samsung’s impressive body of work is a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit of creativity and innovation. Their campaigns transcend the conventional, offering fresh, forward-thinking approaches that resonate with audiences on a global scale. It is this blend of technology, creativity, and consumer connection that makes Samsung a true leader in the industry.”

Among its numerous accolades, in 2023, Samsung’s ‘Flipvertising’ campaign won the Grand Prix in both the Creative Data and Direct Spikes, highlighting the brand’s continued excellence in creative advertising. Samsung’s ‘Flipvertising’ campaign took traditional advertising concepts and flipped them on their head by empowering Gen Z to take control of their own search experience. This innovative approach turned discovery into an organic, rewarding journey with the Galaxy Z Flip4, showcasing Samsung’s mastery.

Samsung earned four awards across multiple Spikes in 2024 at Spikes Asia for the ‘Try Galaxy Fold Experience’ campaign that revolutionised the way consumers engage with foldable technology. By allowing users to sync two phones side by side, the campaign provided a hands-on experience of the Galaxy Z Fold’s expansive display, seamless multitasking and foldable-optimised interface. The campaign took home a Gold Spike and Silver Spike in Brand Experience & Activation, a Digital Craft Silver Spike and a Direct Bronze Spike.

Speaking about the Award, Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing, Mobile Experience Business, Samsung Electronics, said; “We are extremely honoured to receive this prestigious award. As a company with deeply rooted beliefs in openness, we strive to reflect this ethos in everything we do. This recognition is especially meaningful as we continue to expand our openness storytelling through innovative technologies and marketing experiences that make a positive impact on both people and the industry as a whole. By blending technology and storytelling to create deeper connections with consumers, we have worked alongside our amazing agency partners to bring our brand values to life in exciting ways redefining what’s possible in advertising.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONSand Spikes Asia added, “Samsung’s groundbreaking work in blending technology with creativity continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in marketing. Its ability to connect with audiences in such a meaningful way reflects the future of the industry, and we are proud to recognise it as the 2025 Advertiser of the Year. Its achievements inspire marketers globally, and this Award acknowledges the incredible impact its campaigns have made across APAC and beyond.”

The presentation of the 2025 Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year Award will take place during the Spikes Asia Awards Ceremony at the Swissôtel The Stamford on Thursday, 24 April 2025.