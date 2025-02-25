Spikes Asia 2025: India secures four shortlists in Innovation category

New Delhi: Spikes Asia 2025 has announced the shortlists for the Innovation category, with India securing four out of the 11 shortlists.

Dentsu Creative India and Leo India have each received two shortlists.

Dentsu Creative India earned two shortlists for its ‘Motorola Deep Connect’ campaign in the Product Innovation and Societal Innovation subcategories. Leo India secured shortlists for two Lay’s campaigns—‘Lay’s Drops of Joy’ in the Environmental Innovations subcategory and ‘Project Farm Equal’ in the Societal Innovation subcategory.

Last year, India received two shortlists in this category.

The Innovation Spikes honour groundbreaking innovation, technology, and problem-solving in advertising and marketing.

This year’s shortlist features entries from Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore.

All other shortlists will be announced on Thursday, March 20, at 9 am SGT.