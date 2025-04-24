Spikes Asia 2025: India brings home 5 Grand Prix

New Delhi: Spikes Asia announced its 2025 winners at the annual Awards Ceremony held in Singapore. India brought home 5 Grand Prix awards and 1 Glass Spike.

McCann Worldgroup was named Agency of the Year. Kondurkar Studio was named Independent Agency of the Year, while Hungry Films received the Spikes Palm honor this year.

Audio and Radio Spikes

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Corporate purpose and social responsibility Motorola Motorala Deep Connect Dentsu Creative Gold Voice Activation Myntra Myntra Vogueabulary Leo India Bronze Breakthrough on a budget Neeman Are those Neeman's Shoes Phone Hack VML India Bronze

Brand Experience and Activations Spikes

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Customer Acquisition and retention ESAF Small Finance Bank Dabba Savings Account McCann Worldgroup Gold Breakthrough on a budget Bukaroo Footwear Fit My Feet Kit McCann Worldgroup Gold Single-Market campaign Bukaroo Footwear Fit My Feet Kit McCann Worldgroup Silver Social Behavior and cultural insight ESAF Small Finance Bank Dabba Savings Account McCann Worldgroup Silver Tech-led Brand Experience Motorola Motorala Deep Connect Dentsu Creative Bronze

Creative Commerce Spikes

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Customer Acquisition and retention ESAF Small Finance Bank Dabba Savings Account McCann Worldgroup Gold

Creative Data

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Data-enhanced Creativity Lay's Lay's Smart Farm Leo India Grand Prix

Creative Strategy Spikes

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Consumer Goods Oreo Oreo History in the Baking Leo India Bronze

Design

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Posters Stir Untangling the Politics of Hair FCB India Grand Prix Posters Times of India #UnplasticIndia VML India Bronze

Direct

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Use of Print/Outdoor Times of India Ink of Democracy Havas Creative Gold Use of Mobile Motorola Motorala Deep Connect Dentsu Creative Silver Real-time response Oreo Oreo History in the Baking Leo India Bronze Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility Times of India Ink of Democracy Havas Creative Bronze Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility Lay's Project Farm Equals Leo India Bronze

Entertainment

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Partnership with Talent Savlon Handwash Legend Ogilvy India Silver

Film

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Not-for Profit/Charity/Govt St Jude's Childcare Centres The Impossible Choice Ogilvy India Silver Social Behavior and cultural insight Quaker Quaker Leo India Bronze Consumer Services/B2B Stedfast Shredders Arms Deal DDB Mudra Group Bronze

Film Craft:

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Direction Jindal Steel and Power Jindal Steel The Steel of India Early Man Film Grand Prix Direction Quaker Oats Quaker Oats: Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati Chrome Pictures Gold Script St Jude's Childcare Centres The Impossible Choice Ogilvy India Gold Casting Quaker Oats Quaker Oats: Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati Chrome Pictures Silver Cinematography Jindal Steel and Power Jindal Steel The Steel of India Early Man Film Silver Editing Jindal Steel and Power Jindal Steel The Steel of India Early Man Film Silver Direction Apple Apple India: Work is Worth It TBWA\Media Arts Lab Bronze Script Zivame Zivame: Museum of Boobs Footloose Films Bronze Production Design/Art Direction Zivame Zivame: Museum of Boobs Footloose Films Bronze

Glass: The Award for Change Spikes

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Glass ESAF Small Finance Bank Dabba Savings Account McCann Worldgroup Glass Spike

Health

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Fundraising and Advocacy St Jude's Childcare Centres The Impossible Choice Ogilvy Gold Brand-led Education and Awareness Stayfree Talk to Your Son DDB Mudra Group Silver Brand-led Education and Awareness Savlon Handwash Legend Ogilvy India Silver Brand-led Education and Awareness Unipads Blood Fertilizer VML Bronze

Innovation

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Societal Innovation Motorola Motorala Deep Connect Dentsu Creative Gold Societal Innovation Lay's Project Farm Equal Leo India Bronze Product Innovation Motorola Motorala Deep Connect Dentsu Creative Bronze

Integrated

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Integrated Gatorade Turf Finder Leo India Bronze

Media

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Media and Entertainment Times of India Ink of Democracy Havas Creative Gold Use of Print Times of India Ink of Democracy Havas Creative Silver

Music

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Use of Original Composition Coca-Cola Sing to Remember VML India Silver

Outdoor

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Live Advertising and Events Cadbury 5 Star Erase Valentine's Day Ogilvy India Silver Live Advertising and Events Gatorade Turf Finder Leo India Silver

Print and Publishing Spikes

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Corporate purpose and social responsibility Times of India Ink of Democracy Havas Creative Grand Prix Social Behavior and Cultural Insight Times of India Ink of Democracy Havas Creative Gold

Social and Influencer

Subcategory Brand Campaign Agency Spikes Healthcare Savlon Handwash Legend Ogilvy India Silver Social Behavior and Cultural Insight Coca-Cola The Girl who played the Tutari VML India Bronze Corporate purpose and social responsibility HDFC Bank Lulumeloneoss FCB Kinnect Bronze Real-Time Response Oreo Oreo History in the Making Leo India Bronze Innovative use of Creators, Influencers and Celebs Savlon Handwash Legend Ogilvy India Bronze

There were no winners in Creative Effectiveness, Digital Craft, Gaming, Grand Prix for Good, Industry Craft and PR categories.

“Being named Agency of the Year India at the Spikes Asia awards is indeed an honour. It is a testament to the global power of creativity and storytelling. These campaigns go above and beyond brand building to make a difference on real human communities, from women in rural India to individuals reconnecting with memory,” said Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India. “I am incredibly proud of our teams across the region. It is the quality of their ideas, vision and craft that made these campaigns resonate deeply not only just locally, but internationally.”

Speaking about the winners, Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia, said, “This year’s Spikes Asia Awards have once again demonstrated the exceptional creative calibre across the Asia Pacific region. From bold storytelling to breakthrough innovation, the winning work reflects a deep understanding of audiences and the powerful role creativity plays in driving both cultural and business impact. It’s inspiring to see APAC continue to push boundaries and equally exciting to welcome Kazakhstan to the stage with their first Grand Prix wins.”

Mandy Neo, Director, Spikes Asia, added: “The diversity of work we saw this year speaks volumes about the evolution of creativity across APAC. More than ever, the winning campaigns show how bold, insight-driven ideas can deliver tangible business results. This year’s winners exemplify the power of creativity not just to inspire, but to drive growth and impact in meaningful, measurable ways.”