Spikes Asia 2025: India brings home 5 Grand Prix

New Delhi: Spikes Asia announced its 2025 winners at the annual Awards Ceremony held in Singapore. India brought home 5 Grand Prix awards and 1 Glass Spike.
McCann Worldgroup was named Agency of the Year. Kondurkar Studio was named Independent Agency of the Year, while Hungry Films received the Spikes Palm honor this year.
Audio and Radio Spikes
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Corporate purpose and social responsibility
|Motorola
|Motorala Deep Connect
|Dentsu Creative
|Gold
|Voice Activation
|Myntra
|Myntra Vogueabulary
|Leo India
|Bronze
|Breakthrough on a budget
|Neeman
|Are those Neeman's Shoes Phone Hack
|VML India
|Bronze
Brand Experience and Activations Spikes
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Customer Acquisition and retention
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Dabba Savings Account
|McCann Worldgroup
|Gold
|Breakthrough on a budget
|Bukaroo Footwear
|Fit My Feet Kit
|McCann Worldgroup
|Gold
|Single-Market campaign
|Bukaroo Footwear
|Fit My Feet Kit
|McCann Worldgroup
|Silver
|Social Behavior and cultural insight
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Dabba Savings Account
|McCann Worldgroup
|Silver
|Tech-led Brand Experience
|Motorola
|Motorala Deep Connect
|Dentsu Creative
|Bronze
Creative Commerce Spikes
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Customer Acquisition and retention
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Dabba Savings Account
|McCann Worldgroup
|Gold
Creative Data
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Data-enhanced Creativity
|Lay's
|Lay's Smart Farm
|Leo India
|Grand Prix
Creative Strategy Spikes
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Consumer Goods
|Oreo
|Oreo History in the Baking
|Leo India
|Bronze
Design
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Posters
|Stir
|Untangling the Politics of Hair
|FCB India
|Grand Prix
|Posters
|Times of India
|#UnplasticIndia
|VML India
|Bronze
Direct
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Use of Print/Outdoor
|Times of India
|Ink of Democracy
|Havas Creative
|Gold
|Use of Mobile
|Motorola
|Motorala Deep Connect
|Dentsu Creative
|Silver
|Real-time response
|Oreo
|Oreo History in the Baking
|Leo India
|Bronze
|Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|Times of India
|Ink of Democracy
|Havas Creative
|Bronze
|Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|Lay's
|Project Farm Equals
|Leo India
|Bronze
Entertainment
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Partnership with Talent
|Savlon
|Handwash Legend
|Ogilvy India
|Silver
Film
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Not-for Profit/Charity/Govt
|St Jude's Childcare Centres
|The Impossible Choice
|Ogilvy India
|Silver
|Social Behavior and cultural insight
|Quaker
|Quaker
|Leo India
|Bronze
|Consumer Services/B2B
|Stedfast Shredders
|Arms Deal
|DDB Mudra Group
|Bronze
Film Craft:
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Direction
|Jindal Steel and Power
|Jindal Steel The Steel of India
|Early Man Film
|Grand Prix
|Direction
|Quaker Oats
|Quaker Oats: Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati
|Chrome Pictures
|Gold
|Script
|St Jude's Childcare Centres
|The Impossible Choice
|Ogilvy India
|Gold
|Casting
|Quaker Oats
|Quaker Oats: Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati
|Chrome Pictures
|Silver
|Cinematography
|Jindal Steel and Power
|Jindal Steel The Steel of India
|Early Man Film
|Silver
|Editing
|Jindal Steel and Power
|Jindal Steel The Steel of India
|Early Man Film
|Silver
|Direction
|Apple
|Apple India: Work is Worth It
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Bronze
|Script
|Zivame
|Zivame: Museum of Boobs
|Footloose Films
|Bronze
|Production Design/Art Direction
|Zivame
|Zivame: Museum of Boobs
|Footloose Films
|Bronze
Glass: The Award for Change Spikes
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Glass
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Dabba Savings Account
|McCann Worldgroup
|Glass Spike
Health
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Fundraising and Advocacy
|St Jude's Childcare Centres
|The Impossible Choice
|Ogilvy
|Gold
|Brand-led Education and Awareness
|Stayfree
|Talk to Your Son
|DDB Mudra Group
|Silver
|Brand-led Education and Awareness
|Savlon
|Handwash Legend
|Ogilvy India
|Silver
|Brand-led Education and Awareness
|Unipads
|Blood Fertilizer
|VML
|Bronze
Innovation
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Societal Innovation
|Motorola
|Motorala Deep Connect
|Dentsu Creative
|Gold
|Societal Innovation
|Lay's
|Project Farm Equal
|Leo India
|Bronze
|Product Innovation
|Motorola
|Motorala Deep Connect
|Dentsu Creative
|Bronze
Integrated
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Integrated
|Gatorade
|Turf Finder
|Leo India
|Bronze
Media
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Media and Entertainment
|Times of India
|Ink of Democracy
|Havas Creative
|Gold
|Use of Print
|Times of India
|Ink of Democracy
|Havas Creative
|Silver
Music
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Use of Original Composition
|Coca-Cola
|Sing to Remember
|VML India
|Silver
Outdoor
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Live Advertising and Events
|Cadbury 5 Star
|Erase Valentine's Day
|Ogilvy India
|Silver
|Live Advertising and Events
|Gatorade
|Turf Finder
|Leo India
|Silver
Print and Publishing Spikes
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Corporate purpose and social responsibility
|Times of India
|Ink of Democracy
|Havas Creative
|Grand Prix
|Social Behavior and Cultural Insight
|Times of India
|Ink of Democracy
|Havas Creative
|Gold
Social and Influencer
|Subcategory
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Spikes
|Healthcare
|Savlon
|Handwash Legend
|Ogilvy India
|Silver
|Social Behavior and Cultural Insight
|Coca-Cola
|The Girl who played the Tutari
|VML India
|Bronze
|Corporate purpose and social responsibility
|HDFC Bank
|Lulumeloneoss
|FCB Kinnect
|Bronze
|Real-Time Response
|Oreo
|Oreo History in the Making
|Leo India
|Bronze
|Innovative use of Creators, Influencers and Celebs
|Savlon
|Handwash Legend
|Ogilvy India
|Bronze
There were no winners in Creative Effectiveness, Digital Craft, Gaming, Grand Prix for Good, Industry Craft and PR categories.
“Being named Agency of the Year India at the Spikes Asia awards is indeed an honour. It is a testament to the global power of creativity and storytelling. These campaigns go above and beyond brand building to make a difference on real human communities, from women in rural India to individuals reconnecting with memory,” said Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India. “I am incredibly proud of our teams across the region. It is the quality of their ideas, vision and craft that made these campaigns resonate deeply not only just locally, but internationally.”
Speaking about the winners, Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia, said, “This year’s Spikes Asia Awards have once again demonstrated the exceptional creative calibre across the Asia Pacific region. From bold storytelling to breakthrough innovation, the winning work reflects a deep understanding of audiences and the powerful role creativity plays in driving both cultural and business impact. It’s inspiring to see APAC continue to push boundaries and equally exciting to welcome Kazakhstan to the stage with their first Grand Prix wins.”
Mandy Neo, Director, Spikes Asia, added: “The diversity of work we saw this year speaks volumes about the evolution of creativity across APAC. More than ever, the winning campaigns show how bold, insight-driven ideas can deliver tangible business results. This year’s winners exemplify the power of creativity not just to inspire, but to drive growth and impact in meaningful, measurable ways.”