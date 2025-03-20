Spike Asia 2025: 122 entries from India shortlisted

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has revealed its shortlists for the 2025 Awards.
There are 122 shortlists from India. Campaigns from agencies including Leo, Dentsu, VML, McCann WorldGroup, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy India, FCB Kinnect, Havas, The Womb, Lowe Lintas, Early Man, Chrome Pictures, Footloose Films, Tgthr, BBDO India, Loudmouth Film/Manja, TBWA India, Publicis India and Edelman are shortlisted this year.
From an initial 2759 entries from 20 markets, 613 pieces of work have been shortlisted. Australia and India have the most shortlisted pieces of work, followed by Japan.
Winners of the Spikes Asia Awards will be announced during the Awards Ceremony taking place at the Swissôtel The Stamford Singapore on Thursday, 24 April. During the Ceremony, Samsung Electronics will be honoured as the 2025 Advertiser of the Year.
Below is the list of work shortlisted from India:
|
S.no
|
Title
|
Brand
|
Product/Service
|
Entrant
|
Subcategory
|
Audio & Radio Spikes
|
|
Myntra Vogueabulary
|
Myntra
|
Myntra
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Voice Activation
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Audio-led Creativity
|
|
Are those Neemans’ Shoes Phone Hack
|
Neemans
|
Shoes
|
VML, Gurgaon
|
Breakthrough on a budget
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|
Brand Experience & Activation Spikes
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Consumer Goods
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Use of Mobile & Devices
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Tech-led brand experience
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Tech-led brand experience
|
|
Myntra Vogueabulary
|
Myntra
|
Myntra
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Retail Promotions and Competitions
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Customer Acquisition & Retention
|
|
Cover-up Coupons
|
Flipkart
|
Service
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Customer Acquisition & Retention
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Launch/Relaunch
|
|
Fit my feet
|
Buckaroo Footwear
|
Fit my feet kit
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Single Market Campaign
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Single Market Campaign
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Erase Valentine's Day
|
Cadbury 5Star
|
Cadbury 5Star
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Use of Humour
|
|
Fit my feet
|
Buckaroo Footwear
|
Fit my feet kit
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Breakthrough on a budget
|
Creative Commerce Spikes
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Customer Acquisition & Retention
|
|
Fit my feet
|
Buckaroo Footwear
|
Fit my feet kit
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
Creative Data Spikes
|
|
Lay’s Smart Farm
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Data-enhanced Creativity
|
|
Lay’s Smart Farm
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Data-driven consumer product
|
|
Lay’s Smart Farm
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Data Technology
|
|
VI Human Network Testing Network
|
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
|
Vodafone Idea Telecom Network
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Use of Real-time Data
|
Creative Effectiveness Spikes
|
|
Lay’s Smart Farm
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo Burnett, Mumbai
|
Consumer Services/B2B
|
|
See the signs of silent separation
|
Ariel India
|
Detergent
|
BBDO India, Mumbai
|
Sustained Success
|
Creative Strategy Spikes
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Consumer Goods
|
|
Period Science for Moms
|
P&G Whisper
|
Sanitary Pads
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Healthcare
|
|
Spotify - Feel the Music
|
Spotify India
|
Spotify Premium
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Media/Entertainment
|
|
Hometeams #ShareTheLoad
|
Ariel India
|
Detergent
|
BBDO India, Mumbai
|
Long-term Strategy
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Experience and Relationship Models
|
Design Spikes
|
Untangling the politics of hair
|
Stir
|
Magazine
|
FCB India, Gurugram
|
Posters
|
|
Unplastic India
|
The Times of India
|
The Times of better India
|
VML, Mumbai/Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai
|
Posters
|
Direct Spikes
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Media/Entertainment
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Small-Scale Media
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Use of Print/Outdoor
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Data-Driven Direct Strategy
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Use of Mobile
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Real-Time Response
|
|
Fit my feet
|
Buckaroo Footwear
|
Fit my feet kit
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Single Market Campaign
|
|
Fit my feet
|
Buckaroo Footwear
|
Fit my feet kit
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Project Farm Equal
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal Ad
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|
|
Project Farm Equal
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
|
Entertainment
|
|
Erase Valentine's Day
|
Cadbury 5Star
|
Cadbury 5Star
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Live Entertainment
|
|
Handwash Legend
|
Savlon
|
Savlon Handwash
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Partnerships with Talent
|
|
The Girl Who Played The Tutari
|
Coca-Cola
|
Coke Studio Bharat
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Diversity & Inclusion in Entertainment
|
Film
|
|
Arms Deal
|
Steadfast Shredders
|
Paper Shredder
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Consumer Services/B2B
|
|
Deadly Affair
|
Steadfast Shredders
|
Paper Shredder
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Consumer Services/B2B
|
|
BGMI - Quickies World Record
|
Battlegrounds Mobile India
|
Battlegrounds Mobile India
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Media/Entertainment
|
|
BGMI - Quickies Sharma Ji ki Machhli
|
Battlegrounds Mobile India
|
Battlegrounds Mobile India
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Media/Entertainment
|
|
Arms Deal
|
Steadfast Shredders
|
Paper Shredder
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Consumer Services/B2B
|
|
The Impossible Choice
|
St Jude India Childcare Centres
|
St Jude India Childcare Centres
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Not-For-Profit/Charity/Government
|
|
We Broke The Jinx. We Won The World Cup
|
Jim Jam Pops
|
Britannia Jim Jam Pops
|
The Womb, Mumbai
|
Challenger Brand
|
|
Quaker
|
Quaker
|
Quaker
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Herstory
|
Pentonic
|
Pentonic Pens
|
VML, Kolkata
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
TVS Child Safety
|
TVS Motor Company
|
TVS #ProtectLittleRiders
|
Lowe Lintas, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
|
|
Arms Deal
|
Steadfast Shredders
|
Paper Shredder
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Use of Humour
|
Film Craft
|
|
Zaheerabad
|
Mahindra
|
Mahindra Rise
|
Loudmouth Film, Mumbai / Manja Brandworks, Mumbai
|
Direction
|
|
Jindal Steel - The Steel of India
|
Jindal Steel and Power
|
Jindal Steel
|
Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi
|
Direction
|
|
Apple India: Work Is Worth It
|
Apple
|
Macbook
|
TBWA\Media Arts Lab (India), Gurgaon
|
Direction
|
|
Zivame - Museum of Boobs
|
Zivame
|
Bra
|
Footloose Films, Mumbai
|
Direction
|
|
Quaker Oats: Dohale Jewan Poshaanchi Vaati
|
Quaker Oats
|
Quaker Oats
|
Chrome Pictures, Mumbai/Leo, Gurgaon
|
Direction
|
|
Zivame - Museum of Boobs
|
Zivame
|
Bra
|
Footloose Films, Mumbai
|
Script
|
|
The Impossible Choice
|
St Jude India Childcare Centres
|
St Jude India Childcare Centres
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Script
|
|
Quaker Oats: Dohale Jewan Poshaanchi Vaati
|
Quaker Oats
|
Quaker Oats
|
Chrome Pictures, Mumbai/Leo, Gurgaon
|
Casting
|
|
Break Free
|
Kit Kat
|
Kit Kat Chocolate
|
VML, Delhi
|
Casting
|
|
Zivame - Museum of Boobs
|
Zivame
|
Bra
|
Footloose Films, Mumbai
|
Production Design/Art Direction
|
|
Zaheerabad
|
Mahindra
|
Mahindra Rise
|
Loudmouth Film, Mumbai / Manja Brandworks, Mumbai
|
Cinematography
|
|
Jindal Steel - The Steel of India
|
Jindal Steel and Power
|
Jindal Steel
|
Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi
|
Cinematography
|
|
Jindal Steel - The Steel of India
|
Jindal Steel and Power
|
Jindal Steel
|
Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi
|
Use of Original Music
|
|
Har Koi Peera, Lahori Zeera
|
Lahori Zeera
|
Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
Early Man Film, Mumbai/Enormous Brands, Mumbai
|
Use of Original Music
|
|
Zivame - Museum of Boobs
|
Zivame
|
Bra
|
Footloose Films, Mumbai
|
Use of Licensed/Adapted Music
|
|
Break Free
|
Kit Kat
|
Kit Kat Chocolate
|
VML, Delhi
|
Use of Licensed/Adapted Music
|
|
Jindal Steel - The Steel of India
|
Jindal Steel and Power
|
Jindal Steel
|
Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi
|
Editing
|
|
Apple India: Work Is Worth It
|
Apple
|
Macbook
|
TBWA\Media Arts Lab (India), Gurgaon
|
Editing
|
|
Neeraj
|
Samsung
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
|
Loudmouth Film, Mumbai / Cheil, Gurgaon
|
Sound Design
|
Gaming Spikes
|
|
Doomtroopers
|
Krafton India
|
Battlegrounds Mobile India
|
Krafton, Bangalore
|
Audio-Visual Content
|
Glass: The Award for Change Spikes
|
|
Harpic Loocator
|
Harpic
|
Harpic Loocator App
|
Tgthr, Bangalore/Reckitt, Gurgaon
|
Glass
|
|
Blood Fertilizer
|
Unipads
|
Reusable Sanitary Pads
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Glass
|
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|
Dabba Savings Account
|
McCann, Gurgaon
|
Glass
|
|
Project Farm Equal
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Glass
|
Healthcare Spikes
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Health & Wellness Tech
|
|
Blood Fertilizer
|
Unipads
|
Reusable Sanitary Pads
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Brand-Led Education & Awareness
|
|
Talk To Your Son
|
Stayfree
|
Stayfree Sanitary Pads
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Brand-Led Education & Awareness
|
|
Handwash Legend
|
Savlon
|
Savlon Handwash
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Brand-Led Education & Awareness
|
|
Handwash Legend
|
Savlon
|
Savlon Handwash
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Brand-Led Education & Awareness
|
|
The Impossible Choice
|
St Jude India Childcare Centres
|
St Jude India Childcare Centres
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Fundraising & Advocacy
|
Innovation Spikes
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Product Innovation
|
|
Lay’s Drops of Joy
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Environmental Innovation
|
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Motorola
|
Motorola Deep Connect
|
Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon
|
Societal Innovation
|
|
Project Farm Equal
|
Lay’s
|
Lay’s
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Societal Innovation
|
Integrated Spikes
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Integrated
|
Media Spikes
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Media/Entertainment
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Use of Print
|
|
Takeoff Takeover
|
Cathay Pacific
|
Cathay Pacific Airlines
|
Publicis India, Mumbai/Leo, Mumbai
|
Data-Driven Targeting
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Single-Market Campaign
|
|
Cover-Up Coupons
|
Flipkart
|
Service
|
DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|
Music Spikes
|
|
Sing to remember
|
Coca-Cola
|
Coke Studio
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Use of Original Composition
|
|
Apple India: Work is Worth It
|
Apple
|
Macbook
|
TBWA/Media Arts Lab (India), Gurgaon
|
Use of Licensed/Adapted Music
|
|
The girl who played the Tutari
|
Coca-Cola
|
Coke Studio Bharat
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Fan Engagement/Community Building
|
|
Sing to remember
|
Coca-Cola
|
Coke Studio
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Influencer & Co-creation
|
Outdoor Spikes
|
|
Erase Valentine's Day
|
Cadbury 5Star
|
Cadbury 5Star
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Live Advertising & Events
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Live Advertising & Events
|
|
Takeoff Takeover
|
Cathay Pacific
|
Cathay Pacific Airlines
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Transit
|
|
Turf Finder
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Ambient Outdoor
|
PR Spikes
|
|
Lulumelon Eoss
|
HDFC Bank
|
HDFC Bank
|
FCB KINNECT, Mumbai
|
Use of events and stunts
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Use of events and stunts
|
|
Order Anywhere in Sign
|
KFC India
|
KFC
|
Edelman, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|
Print & Publishing Spikes
|
|
Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Single-market Campaign
|
|
Times of India - Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal Ad
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight
|
|
Times of India - Ink of Democracy
|
The Times of India
|
Election Appeal Ad
|
Havas, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|
Social & Influencer Spikes
|
|
Handwash Legend
|
Savlon
|
Savlon Handwash
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Healthcare
|
|
Oreo History in the Baking
|
Oreo
|
Oreo Cookie
|
Leo, Mumbai
|
Real-time Response
|
|
Handwash Legend
|
Savlon
|
Savlon Handwash
|
Ogilvy, Mumbai
|
Innovative use of creators, influencers, or celebrities
|
|
The girl who played the Tutari
|
Coca-Cola
|
Coke Studio Bharat
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight
|
|
Lulumelon Eoss
|
HDFC Bank
|
HDFC Bank
|
FCB KINNECT, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
|
|
The girl who played the Tutari
|
Coca-Cola
|
Coke Studio Bharat
|
VML, Mumbai
|
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility