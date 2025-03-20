Spike Asia 2025: 122 entries from India shortlisted

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has revealed its shortlists for the 2025 Awards.

There are 122 shortlists from India. Campaigns from agencies including Leo, Dentsu, VML, McCann WorldGroup, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy India, FCB Kinnect, Havas, The Womb, Lowe Lintas, Early Man, Chrome Pictures, Footloose Films, Tgthr, BBDO India, Loudmouth Film/Manja, TBWA India, Publicis India and Edelman are shortlisted this year.

From an initial 2759 entries from 20 markets, 613 pieces of work have been shortlisted. Australia and India have the most shortlisted pieces of work, followed by Japan.

Winners of the Spikes Asia Awards will be announced during the Awards Ceremony taking place at the Swissôtel The Stamford Singapore on Thursday, 24 April. During the Ceremony, Samsung Electronics will be honoured as the 2025 Advertiser of the Year.

