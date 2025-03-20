0

Advertising

Spike Asia 2025: 122 entries from India shortlisted

From an initial 2759 entries from 20 markets, 613 pieces of work have been shortlisted

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Spikes Asia 2024: Leo Burnett and Dentsu Creative get a shortlist each in innovation category
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has revealed its shortlists for the 2025 Awards. 

There are 122 shortlists from India. Campaigns from agencies including Leo, Dentsu, VML, McCann WorldGroup, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy India, FCB Kinnect, Havas, The Womb, Lowe Lintas, Early Man, Chrome Pictures, Footloose Films, Tgthr, BBDO India, Loudmouth Film/Manja, TBWA India, Publicis India and Edelman are shortlisted this year. 

From an initial 2759 entries from 20 markets, 613 pieces of work have been shortlisted. Australia and India have the most shortlisted pieces of work, followed by Japan.

Winners of the Spikes Asia Awards will be announced during the Awards Ceremony taking place at the Swissôtel The Stamford Singapore on Thursday, 24 April. During the Ceremony, Samsung Electronics will be honoured as the 2025 Advertiser of the Year.

Below is the list of work shortlisted from India: 



S.no

Title

Brand

Product/Service

Entrant

Subcategory

Audio & Radio Spikes

Myntra Vogueabulary

Myntra

Myntra

Leo, Mumbai

Voice Activation

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Audio-led Creativity

Are those Neemans’ Shoes Phone Hack

Neemans

Shoes

VML, Gurgaon

Breakthrough on a budget

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Brand Experience & Activation Spikes

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Consumer Goods

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Use of Mobile & Devices

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Tech-led brand experience

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Tech-led brand experience

Myntra Vogueabulary

Myntra

Myntra

Leo, Mumbai

Retail Promotions and Competitions

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Cover-up Coupons

Flipkart

Service

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Launch/Relaunch

Fit my feet

Buckaroo Footwear

Fit my feet kit

McCann, Gurgaon

Single Market Campaign

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Single Market Campaign

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Erase Valentine's Day

Cadbury 5Star

Cadbury 5Star 

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Use of Humour

Fit my feet

Buckaroo Footwear

Fit my feet kit

McCann, Gurgaon

Breakthrough on a budget

Creative Commerce Spikes

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Fit my feet

Buckaroo Footwear

Fit my feet kit

McCann, Gurgaon

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Creative Data Spikes

Lay’s Smart Farm

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo Burnett, Mumbai

Data-enhanced Creativity

  1.  

Lay’s Smart Farm

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo Burnett, Mumbai

Data-driven consumer product

  1. v

Lay’s Smart Farm

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo Burnett, Mumbai

Data Technology

VI Human Network Testing Network

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Telecom Network

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Use of Real-time Data

Creative Effectiveness Spikes

Lay’s Smart Farm

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo Burnett, Mumbai

Consumer Services/B2B

  1.  

See the signs of silent separation

Ariel India

Detergent

BBDO India, Mumbai

Sustained Success

Creative Strategy Spikes

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Consumer Goods

  1.  

Period Science for Moms

P&G Whisper

Sanitary Pads

Leo, Mumbai

Healthcare

  1.  

Spotify - Feel the Music

Spotify India

Spotify Premium 

Leo, Mumbai

Media/Entertainment

Hometeams #ShareTheLoad

Ariel India

Detergent

BBDO India, Mumbai

Long-term Strategy

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Experience and Relationship Models

Design Spikes

Untangling the politics of hair

Stir

Magazine

FCB India, Gurugram

Posters

  1.  

Unplastic India

The Times of India

The Times of better India

VML, Mumbai/Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai

Posters

Direct Spikes 

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai

Media/Entertainment

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Small-Scale Media

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai

Use of Print/Outdoor

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Data-Driven Direct Strategy

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Use of Mobile

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Real-Time Response

  1.  

Fit my feet

Buckaroo Footwear

Fit my feet kit

McCann, Gurgaon

Single Market Campaign

Fit my feet

Buckaroo Footwear

Fit my feet kit

McCann, Gurgaon

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Project Farm Equal

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo, Mumbai

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal Ad

Havas, Mumbai

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

  1.  

Project Farm Equal

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo, Mumbai

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Entertainment 

Erase Valentine's Day

Cadbury 5Star

Cadbury 5Star 

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Live Entertainment

Handwash Legend

Savlon

Savlon Handwash

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Partnerships with Talent

The Girl Who Played The Tutari

Coca-Cola

Coke Studio Bharat

VML, Mumbai

Diversity & Inclusion in Entertainment

Film 

Arms Deal

Steadfast Shredders

Paper Shredder

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Consumer Services/B2B

Deadly Affair

Steadfast Shredders

Paper Shredder

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Consumer Services/B2B

BGMI - Quickies World Record

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Media/Entertainment

BGMI - Quickies Sharma Ji ki Machhli

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Media/Entertainment

Arms Deal

Steadfast Shredders

Paper Shredder

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Consumer Services/B2B

The Impossible Choice

St Jude India Childcare Centres

St Jude India Childcare Centres

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Not-For-Profit/Charity/Government

We Broke The Jinx. We Won The World Cup

Jim Jam Pops

Britannia Jim Jam Pops

The Womb, Mumbai

Challenger Brand

Quaker

Quaker

Quaker

Leo, Mumbai

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Herstory

Pentonic

Pentonic Pens

VML, Kolkata

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

TVS Child Safety

TVS Motor Company

TVS #ProtectLittleRiders

Lowe Lintas, Mumbai

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Arms Deal

Steadfast Shredders

Paper Shredder

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

  Use of Humour

Film Craft 

Zaheerabad

Mahindra

Mahindra Rise

Loudmouth Film, Mumbai / Manja Brandworks, Mumbai

Direction

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel

Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi

Direction

Apple India: Work Is Worth It

Apple 

Macbook

TBWA\Media Arts Lab (India), Gurgaon

Direction

Zivame - Museum of Boobs

Zivame

Bra

Footloose Films, Mumbai

Direction

Quaker Oats: Dohale Jewan Poshaanchi Vaati

Quaker Oats

Quaker Oats

Chrome Pictures, Mumbai/Leo, Gurgaon

Direction

Zivame - Museum of Boobs

Zivame

Bra

Footloose Films, Mumbai

Script

The Impossible Choice

St Jude India Childcare Centres

St Jude India Childcare Centres

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Script

Quaker Oats: Dohale Jewan Poshaanchi Vaati

Quaker Oats

Quaker Oats

Chrome Pictures, Mumbai/Leo, Gurgaon

Casting

Break Free

Kit Kat

Kit Kat Chocolate

VML, Delhi

Casting

Zivame - Museum of Boobs

Zivame

Bra

Footloose Films, Mumbai

Production Design/Art Direction

Zaheerabad

Mahindra

Mahindra Rise

Loudmouth Film, Mumbai / Manja Brandworks, Mumbai

Cinematography

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel

Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi

Cinematography

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel

Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi

Use of Original Music

Har Koi Peera, Lahori Zeera

Lahori Zeera

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Early Man Film, Mumbai/Enormous Brands, Mumbai

Use of Original Music

Zivame - Museum of Boobs

Zivame

Bra

Footloose Films, Mumbai

Use of Licensed/Adapted Music

Break Free

Kit Kat

Kit Kat Chocolate

VML, Delhi

Use of Licensed/Adapted Music

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel

Early Man Film, Mumbai/Kondurkar Studio, Delhi

Editing

Apple India: Work Is Worth It

Apple 

Macbook

TBWA\Media Arts Lab (India), Gurgaon

Editing

Neeraj

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Loudmouth Film, Mumbai / Cheil, Gurgaon

Sound Design

Gaming Spikes 

Doomtroopers

Krafton India

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton, Bangalore

Audio-Visual Content

Glass: The Award for Change Spikes 

Harpic Loocator

Harpic 

Harpic Loocator App

Tgthr, Bangalore/Reckitt, Gurgaon

Glass

Blood Fertilizer

Unipads

Reusable Sanitary Pads

VML, Mumbai

Glass

Dabba Savings Account

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Dabba Savings Account

McCann, Gurgaon 

Glass

Project Farm Equal

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo, Mumbai

Glass

Healthcare Spikes 

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Health & Wellness Tech

Blood Fertilizer

Unipads

Reusable Sanitary Pads

VML, Mumbai

Brand-Led Education & Awareness

Talk To Your Son

Stayfree

Stayfree Sanitary Pads

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Brand-Led Education & Awareness

Handwash Legend

Savlon

Savlon Handwash

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Brand-Led Education & Awareness

Handwash Legend

Savlon

Savlon Handwash

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Brand-Led Education & Awareness

The Impossible Choice

St Jude India Childcare Centres

St Jude India Childcare Centres

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Fundraising & Advocacy

Innovation Spikes 

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Product Innovation

Lay’s Drops of Joy

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo, Mumbai

Environmental Innovation

Motorola Deep Connect

Motorola

Motorola Deep Connect

Dentsu Creative, Gurgaon

Societal Innovation

Project Farm Equal

Lay’s 

Lay’s

Leo, Mumbai

Societal Innovation

Integrated Spikes 

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Integrated

Media Spikes

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai 

Media/Entertainment

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai 

Use of Print

Takeoff Takeover

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airlines

Publicis India, Mumbai/Leo, Mumbai

Data-Driven Targeting

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai 

Single-Market Campaign

Cover-Up Coupons

Flipkart

Service

DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai 

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Music Spikes 

Sing to remember 

Coca-Cola

Coke Studio

VML, Mumbai

Use of Original Composition

Apple India: Work is Worth It

Apple

Macbook

TBWA/Media Arts Lab (India), Gurgaon

Use of Licensed/Adapted Music

The girl who played the Tutari

Coca-Cola

Coke Studio Bharat

VML, Mumbai

Fan Engagement/Community Building

Sing to remember 

Coca-Cola

Coke Studio

VML, Mumbai

Influencer & Co-creation

Outdoor Spikes 

Erase Valentine's Day

Cadbury 5Star

Cadbury 5Star 

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Live Advertising & Events

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Live Advertising & Events

Takeoff Takeover

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airlines

Leo, Mumbai

Transit

Turf Finder 

Gatorade

Gatorade

Leo, Mumbai

Ambient Outdoor

PR Spikes 

Lulumelon Eoss

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

FCB KINNECT, Mumbai 

Use of events and stunts

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Use of events and stunts

Order Anywhere in Sign 

KFC India

KFC

Edelman, Mumbai

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Print & Publishing Spikes 

Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal

Havas, Mumbai 

Single-market Campaign

Times of India - Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal Ad

Havas, Mumbai 

Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight

Times of India - Ink of Democracy

The Times of India

Election Appeal Ad

Havas, Mumbai 

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Social & Influencer Spikes 

Handwash Legend

Savlon

Savlon Handwash

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Healthcare

Oreo History in the Baking

Oreo

Oreo Cookie

Leo, Mumbai

Real-time Response

Handwash Legend

Savlon

Savlon Handwash

Ogilvy, Mumbai

Innovative use of creators, influencers, or celebrities

The girl who played the Tutari

Coca-Cola

Coke Studio Bharat

VML, Mumbai

Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight

Lulumelon Eoss

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

FCB KINNECT, Mumbai 

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

The girl who played the Tutari

Coca-Cola

Coke Studio Bharat

VML, Mumbai

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
Ogilvy Publicis FCB Kinnect Leo Spikes Asia Spikes shortlist
Advertisment
 