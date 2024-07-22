Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) expands to UAE

Delhi: Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) has announced its expansion to the UAE, establishing Spicetree Digital Media LLC.

Mehmood Khan, the Founder and Director of Spicetree Digital Media LLC, said, “Our expansion to the UAE is a testament to our belief in seizing opportunities. The UAE is a land of opportunities, and we're here to seize them. We have witnessed firsthand the country’s unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where businesses can survive and thrive. Our decision to expand here was driven by the country's remarkable economic growth, diverse and dynamic market, and forward-thinking policies, making it a hub for innovation. At SDA, we are excited to bring our unique blend of expertise and creativity to the country."

At the helm of SDA's digital marketing and strategic planning is Mehek Khan, the Head of Digital Marketing and Strategic Planning. Leading SDA as the CEO is Aalim Khan.