Spicetree Design Agency bags digital and e-commerce mandate for Jass Perfumes

Delhi : Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) has been appointed as the digital and e-commerce partner for Jass Perfumes, a fragrance brand. SDA aims to amplify Jass Perfumes’ digital footprint and enhance its e-commerce initiatives through a suite of services.
As part of this partnership, SDA will lead the enhancement of Jass's e-commerce strategies, including content creation, banner designs, and strategic launch communications. The focus will be on ensuring Jass’s value proposition is clearly and effectively conveyed to its target audience, driving engagement and growth across digital platforms.
Shiraz Khan, Founder of Spicetree Design Agency, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Jass Perfumes resonates with a contemporary audience that values social connections and believes in positively impacting the world. We are excited to collaborate with Jass Perfumes to create a digital experience that captures the essence of their brand and connects with their target audience.”
Manthan Patel, Director of Jass Perfumes, emphasised the brand’s focus on quality, stating, “We believe that fragrance is a powerful medium that can evoke emotions and create lasting memories. Our partnership with Spicetree will help us communicate our brand story effectively and reach a wider audience.”