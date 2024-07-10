SOTC Travel appoints 21N78E Creative Labs as its creative agency

Delhi: SOTC Travel has appointed 21N78E Creative Labs as its creative agency.

Asif Riaz – Vice-President and Head of Marketing at SOTC, spoke about the reasons for the partnership with 21N78E Creative Labs. He said, “SOTC Travel has had an amazing journey for over 75 years in the industry and growing stronger. With our recent positioning ‘No one understands the Indian Traveller better than SOTC’, we were looking for a partner who would be able to support our vision and craft a narrative that appeals to today’s audiences. With the 21N78E Creative Labs team we look forward to creating impactful, yet meaningful communication through their innovative approach.”

COO, 21N78E Creative Labs, Nikhil Shahane, also shared his thoughts on the partnership. He said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with SOTC, a leader in the Indian travel industry, and we are excited to work with them to create campaigns that will help them achieve their business goals. We are passionate about travel and are excited to partner SOTC on their next adventure. There are already a few interesting initiatives in the pipeline, we’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting year ahead.”

He added, “Stacked full of travel-buffs, 21N78E is all set to push the envelope for the brand. Backed by a business-first strategic understanding of the category along with a desire to innovate, 21N78E has its sights set on some category firsts in the coming months.”

SOTC is being managed out of 21N78E Creative Lab’s Mumbai office.