Sony Sports Network ropes in ECB players for ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign

New Delhi: Building on the success of the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ movement, Sony Sports Network puts the weight of international athletes behind the campaign. Marquee players from the England & Wales Cricket Board join the cause to combat drug abuse among Indian youth. The campaign features prominent names from the ECB, such as England Women’s captain, Heather Knight, England Men’s Wicketkeeper-batter, Jos Buttler, and Pacer, Mark Wood.

Sony Sports Network is committed to addressing the critical issue of drug abuse among youth. The second film of the widely appreciated campaign targets potential first-time drug users, encouraging them to make informed choices and reject drug use. Through the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign, the network aims to inspire widespread participation in this vital initiative

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Drug abuse among India’s youth is a growing concern, often driven by peer dynamics. At Sony Sports Network, we believe that sports icons can influence positive choices. With the support of Heather Knight, Jos Buttler, and Mark Wood, we’re reinforcing our commitment to this critical cause. The success of our first film has motivated us to keep pushing forward, and we’re excited to continue inspiring India’s youth to say no to drugs."

Jos Butler, England Captain, "I am glad to be associated with Sony Sports Network for their noble campaign of "Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar". Drugs is a global issue and this campaign is a great initiative which can create a difference among the youth."

Mark Wood, England Fast Bowler, "Sony Sports Network's initiative of "Iss Baar Drugs is Haar" is an important message for the youth in particular. It is a growing concern across the world and we are proud to associate with Sony Sports Network and lend our voice to the cause."

Heather Knight, England Women’s Captain, “Drugs can ruin lives. My message to young people is clear: Stay away, make better choices, and focus on a healthier future."