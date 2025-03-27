Sony Music and Tiger Baby launch music label JV Tiger Baby Records

New Delhi: Sony Music Entertainment and Tiger Baby have announced the launch of Tiger Baby Records, a new joint-venture music label.

This collaboration will bring the work of filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and singer-songwriter and music supervisor Ankur Tewari to viewers' screens.

The label will feature original music curated by Ankur Tewari. Tiger Baby Records will also launch the “City Sessions” initiative in partnership with Mumbai’s Island City Studios.

City Sessions will enable singer-songwriters to collaborate with artists in the studio.

Vinit Thakkar, Managing Director, Sony Music Entertainment India, said, “Tiger Baby Records represents a new era of music in India, where compelling storytelling and groundbreaking collaborations take centre stage. We are thrilled to be part of this journey, pushing boundaries and bringing fresh, authentic voices to the forefront of the industry and are excited to partner with Akhtar, Kagti, and Tewari, who have an exceptional track record in music and creative storytelling.”

Akhtar, Co-Founder, Tiger Baby Films, said, “Music has always been a vital part of our storytelling, and with Tiger Baby Records, we want the music to be the main story. Partnering with Sony Music India allows us to bring our vision to life and provide a platform for indie, homegrown talent to shine.”

Kagti, Co-Founder, Tiger Baby Films, added, “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us at Tiger Baby. With Tiger Baby Records, we aim to delve into the diverse soundscapes of the subcontinent and represent them globally. By collaborating with brands and upcoming artists, we hope to have this music reach a large audience.”

Tewari, Singer-Songwriter and Music Supervisor at Tiger Baby Films, said, “Tiger Baby Records is all about fostering an environment where creativity thrives. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey where we get to build a legacy with artists who are using the power of their voice to express freely.”