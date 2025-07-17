Social Panga appoints Sahil Siddiqui as EVP, creative strategy and growth

New Delhi: Social Panga has appointed Sahil Siddiqui as Executive Vice President, Creative Strategy & Growth. In this newly created role, Siddiqui will work closely with co-founders Gaurav Arora and Himanshu Arora as part of the agency’s core leadership team.

He is tasked with expanding Social Panga’s creative and strategic footprint while contributing to the agency’s growth across key sectors and markets. His responsibilities include leading creative solutions and strengthening the agency’s brand-building capabilities.

Siddiqui brings over 15 years of experience to the role. He was most recently Global Creative Head at Pepper Content, where he also helped launch Pepper Creative, the firm’s full-service creative unit. Prior to that, he spent over 14 years at Dentsu, where he held senior creative and strategic roles. His portfolio includes campaigns for brands such as Flipkart, Mahindra, Starbucks, Apple, SBI Life, Knorr, and ICICI Lombard, among others.

Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, said, “Sahil joins us at a time when we’re entering our next phase of evolution, where creativity is not just an art but a true economic multiplier. His passion for technology-led storytelling, coupled with his deep understanding of brand behaviour, makes him a vital addition to our leadership. We're excited to shape globally benchmarked work that drives real impact.”

Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, added, “What excites us about Sahil is his rare ability to fuse creative storytelling with sharp business acumen. His proven track record with large-scale brands and strategic clarity will play a pivotal role as we co-create more meaningful, memorable, and outcome-driven campaigns with our clients. He also brings a strong focus on building creative talent density, strengthening our teams to consistently deliver standout work.”

Speaking about the new role, Siddiqui said, “The market is shifting, tech is evolving, and attention is harder to earn, but that’s exactly what makes this the most exciting time to build something lasting. At Panga, there’s intent, agility, and that hunger to do bold, unforgettable work. I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to crafting ideas that not only turn heads but move the needle for our clients.”