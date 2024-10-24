Social Panga appoints Ketki Karandikar as Senior Creative Director

New Delhi: Social Panga, now part of LS Digital, has appointed Ketki Karandikar as Senior Creative Director for its Mumbai office.

Karandikar has joined Social Panga from Ogilvy Mumbai, where she was the Senior Creative Director. She has over 15 years of experience in the creative and digital space, with a background in creative strategy, design and branding.

In her journey of 15 years, Karandikar has worked on brands like Colgate Palmolive, Pampers, Mondelez, Stayfree, and Marico, to name a few.

Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder at Social Panga, said, “Ketki brings a wealth of creative experience from her time in the mainline industry, seamlessly aligning with the ecosystem we are building. Her approach is a perfect blend of creativity and media-focused marketing, which fits right into our vision. With Ketki on board, our integrated marketing strategy will gain new momentum, and her expertise will further elevate the capabilities of our in-house production team.”

Ketki Karandikar, Senior Creative Director, Social Panga, said, “As the boundaries of online and offline advertising are fast blurring, Social Panga offered me a fresh perspective to explore. It is always exciting to work with like-minded people and I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career. At Social Panga, the energy and enthusiasm are contagious and I cannot wait to use all my learnings and experience to lead the team towards greater success. Keep an eye on us as we are about to take some fun Pangas.”