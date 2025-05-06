SoCheers promotes Rajni Daswani to Chief Growth Officer - People and Business

New Delhi: SoCheers has announced the appointment of Rajni Daswani as Chief Growth Officer - People and Business.

Daswani has been with SoCheers for over 11 years since 2014. Starting in the Brand Experience team, she rose to lead the team.

During her tenure as Director - Digital Marketing over the last 3 years, she contributed across teams such as Brand Experience, New Business, Strategy and Planning and the employee engagement and wellness under the HR function.

She has been responsible in cultivating a collaborative, high-performance environment, leading to significant milestones in people & client delight and agency efficiency.

In her new role, Daswani will continue to work closely with Co-Founders Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani to spearhead strategic initiatives, focused on bolstering sustainable growth across both revenue (business) and talent (people).

“Daswani’s proven track record of driving operational excellence, her strategic vision and her empathetic leadership skills make her the ideal leader to guide our growth trajectory,” said Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers. “This appointment is a testament to her remarkable contributions and our confidence in her ability to shape SoCheers’ future, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

Daswani shared, “I am honoured to take on this expanded role as Chief Growth Officer - People and Business. My focus will be on building a robust framework that fosters both talent development and business expansion. I am excited to drive this next wave of sustainable growth for SoCheers, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders, and remain a leader in the dynamic digital-first creative space.”