SoCheers appoints Prashant Vyas as Head - People Growth and Culture

New Delhi: The independent digital-first creative agency, SoCheers, has appointed Prashant Vyas as Head - People Growth and Culture. He will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office.

Vyas has 15 years of experience in human resources. He has previously worked with The Minimalist, Famous Innovations and the Wunderman Thompson Group, where he worked with Contract Advertising, Hungama Digital Services and Wunderman Thompson Corporate.

He has also been associated with DDB Mudra (TracyLocke) and other organisations.

In his role as Head – People Growth and Culture at SoCheers, Vyas will work closely with the Co-Founders to develop and implement a people-first strategy.

Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vyas to SoCheers as our new Head - People Growth and Culture. He joins right when we are in our evolving phase, for which we have multiple new initiatives in the pipeline. As SoCheers continues its rapid growth, Vyas’ vision for talent development and his focus on creating a positive and holistic work environment perfectly align with our values. I’m sure that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the upcoming future of SoCheers.”

Vyas said, “I am delighted to be a part of the SoCheers squad. Being consistently impressed by the work, dynamic culture and its commitment to its people, I am eager to contribute to SoCheers' continued success. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build upon the existing strong foundation and develop HR strategies that align with SoCheers’s goals.”