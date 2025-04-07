Snitch invites proposals from media agencies for multi-channel campaign

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based men's fashion brand, Snitch, is seeking proposals from media agencies for its upcoming campaign.

Anindita Datta, Head of Growth at Snitch, made the announcement on LinkedIn, emphasising the company's intent to enhance brand awareness, drive engagement, and boost sales across India.

Media agencies interested in collaborating can request the full Request for Proposal (RFP) document by emailing anindita.d@snitch.com. The deadline for proposal submissions is April 30, 2025.

Campaign objectives:

Implement a strategic media mix encompassing Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital, Social, Over-The-Top (OTT), Radio, Print, and other channels.​

Implement a strategic media mix encompassing Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital, Social, Over-The-Top (OTT), Radio, Print, and other channels.​ Employ best-in-class media buying and execution strategies.​

Utilise data-driven tracking and measurement techniques.​

Foster creative collaboration that aligns with Snitch's brand identity.​

Established in 2019 by Siddharth Dungarwal, Snitch has evolved from an offline retail brand to a prominent online presence, especially during the pandemic. Snitch has expanded its product line to include shoes, perfumes, and accessories, and has opened 34 stores in the past eight months, with plans to surpass 100 stores by 2025.