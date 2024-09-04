0

Snap Inc. to boost ad biz amidst competition from Meta and TikTok

Though Snap has made strides in other parts of its business, its ad growth is behind its peers, and its stock has suffered

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Snapchat reaches over 200 million monthly active users in India, says Snap Inc
Delhi: Snap Inc. will double down on growing its struggling advertising business by leaning into augmented reality, Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told employees. 

That is because Snap is under intense pressure from Meta and TikTok for ad dollars. 

The company recently cut its revenue estimate for 2024 to $5.34 billion because advertisers are pulling back on spending.

To find solutions for these challenges, Snap hopes to bring in new ad placements using machine learning and further develop AR technologies, including smart glasses.

