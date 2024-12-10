Skyscanner launches new ads platform

New Delhi: Skyscanner has launched a new advertising solution: Skyscanner Ads Platform.

Built in collaboration with airlines, online travel agents, media agencies and travel brands, the platform has been designed from the ground up to help partners navigate the evolving digital advertising landscape.

Skyscanner Ads Platform combines first-party data intelligence from the air travel audience of over 110 million monthly travellers with proprietary technology “to help advertisers reach new and relevant audiences in a privacy-safe environment.”

It further shared that with 51% of travellers that come to Skyscanner exploring and undecided on where to take their next trip, this unique combination enables brands to drive meaningful engagement with audiences searching for inspiration without relying on third-party cookies or other tracking technologies.

Building on the success of Skyscanner’s existing native ad formats, the platform introduces an advanced ads server and ads manager. The systems, powered by deep learning algorithms, allow advertisers to launch, manage, and optimise contextual advertising campaigns within Skyscanner’s marketplace.

Key to the platform’s innovation is the integration of a predictive recommendation tool, which helps advertisers uncover new growth opportunities. The tool intelligently analyses real-time market trends and campaign performance data to provide tailored recommendations.

“With the increasing focus on consent, the future of cookies and general tracking practices within the advertising ecosystem, Skyscanner Ads Platform is a game-changer for advertisers wanting to reach highly engaged global audiences who are in the market to travel,” commented Kirsten Stirling, Senior Director of Product Management, Skyscanner. “We’re harnessing the power of Skyscanner’s first-party data and combining it with smart, proprietary technology to drive more meaningful, effective, and importantly - privacy-centric - results.”