Skechers onboards Yastika Bhatia as brand ambassador

Delhi: Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, announced the signing of Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia as its newest brand ambassador for the Performance category in India.

Bhatia has signed on as the first female player to compete in Skechers cricket boots following Ishan Kishan who joined the Skechers team earlier this year.

The boots are set to launch on the 30th of this month, and Bhatia will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle collections, as she helps expand the brand’s reach in India’s sportswear market.

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers Asia, said, "We believe supporting women’s cricket is both important and essential – both as a company that cares about the sport and one that wants to build its presence in India. Yastika Bhatia is the perfect talent to add to the Skechers roster. Yastika's partnership with Skechers is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to being a leading sportswear brand in India. As we continue to invest in and support the development of sports in the country, Yastika’s talent, dedication, and positive attitude aligns perfectly with Skechers and our ongoing mission to partner with dynamic and inspiring athletes who embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence. We believe her energy and dedication to the sport mirror our brand's values, and together, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in sportswear."

Bhatia, Indian cricketer, added, "I'm thrilled to be on board with Skechers! For the past six months, I've been training and playing in Skechers Cricket shoes, and the performance and comfort that the shoes provide has been incredible. They're truly a game-changer when it comes to footwear. Skechers' dedication to athletes is something I deeply admire, and I’m looking forward to representing a brand that’s committed to innovation in sportswear. This collaboration feels like a natural fit, and I’m eager to see where this journey takes us.”

Bhatia joins a team of athletes who compete in Skechers footwear, including Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, as well as footballers Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mohammed Kudus, and Anthony Elanga; basketball players Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, and Rickea Jackson; Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, and Brendan Donovan; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; and pickleball players Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.