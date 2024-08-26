Siyaram's onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Delhi: Siyaram's has signed Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as their brand ambassador.

"We are very excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to Siyaram's family," said Ramesh Poddar, Siyaram's Chairman and Managing Director. "Signing Ranbir goes beyond a mere celebrity endorsement. While his star power is undeniable, what truly drew us to Ranbir was his genuine persona and the effortless style he embodies. Ranbir's personality impressively reflects the values of timeless elegance, unwavering confidence, and a commitment to staying ahead of the times. This collaboration will create a powerful connection with our target audience and propel the brand towards new horizons. Together, we look forward to crafting a powerful narrative that will inspire today’s youth and propel Siyaram's to even greater heights."

Expressing his delight, Kapoor shared, "I am extremely happy to be a part of the Siyaram’s family, and in a way, it feels like coming home. Siyaram's commitment to innovation, reliability, and superior quality are values I truly admire as well, and it is an iconic brand and a family favorite, like most Indian households. Their collection resonates with my style, offering designs that exude sophistication. Growing up, I vividly remember watching their larger-than-life advertisements on TV, which left a lasting impression. To be a part of this legendary legacy feels like a childhood dream coming true. It's truly a nostalgic homecoming and an honor for me to be the new face of Siyaram’s, a brand renowned over decades for its unwavering dedication to values of excellence, trust, and Indianness, and that has earned the respect and admiration across generations."