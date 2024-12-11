Six women among eight Indians at One Show 2025 Global Jury

New Delhi: Six women creative leaders were among eight judges from India for the One Show 2025 Global Jury announced by The One Club for Creativity on Wednesday.

More than 240 creative leaders from 40 countries will serve on the global jury for The One Show 2025.

This year’s jury members from India are:

Sonal Chhajerh, national CD, Leo Burnett India, Mumbai (Film & Video)

Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India, Mumbai (Out of Home/Print & Promotional, Jury President)

Siddhesh Khatavkar, ECD, DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai (Health & Wellness/Pharma)

Moumita Pal, national CD, Dentsu Creative India, Gurugram (Direct Marketing)

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB India, Mumbai (Cultural Driver)

Harshada Menon, ECD, DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai (Green Pencil)

Subhajit Mukherjee, music composer, sound designer, Mumbai (Music & Sound Craft)

Umma Saini, COO, Schbang India (Green Pencil)

The One Show 2025 is open for entries, with fees increasing after each deadline period.

Early entry deadline is December 13, 2024, with the regular deadline January 31, 2025. The extended deadline is February 14, 2025, and final deadline February 28, 2025.

Finalists will be announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.

Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.