Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital struggles amid falling sales

Delhi: Sir Martin Sorrell is under pressure as shares in his advertising company, S4 Capital, plummeted to near-record lows following a warning about declining sales.

The company's revenue for the first half of the year fell by more than 18%, primarily due to reduced spending from major tech clients amid challenging economic conditions.

S4 Capital, founded by Sorrell in 2017, has seen its market value significantly decline in recent years. The company has implemented cost-cutting measures, including job cuts and reduced spending, to mitigate the impact of falling revenues.