Single.Id and MS Dhoni urge shoppers to #GetItFreeWithSingle.Id

Delhi: Single.id, the cross-reward-programme-identifier operated by Enigmatic Smile, has launched its latest campaign featuring its ambassador and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The ad features Dhoni driving a supercar into a carnival packed with outlets of Single.id’s partners. The ad covers several of Single.id partners such as McDonald’s, Shoppers Stop, WOW Momos, Pizza Hut and Titan and many more. The film shows that in exchange for their accumulated rewards End Users can enjoy free products and services that they desire.

“We’ve upped the ante this year and doubled down on our partnership with MS Dhoni in this campaign. Everyone had so much fun making it. We hope we’ll have you all singing along to the catchy jingle,” said Bish Smeir, CEO of Enigmatic Smile. “Through this campaign, we wish to spread the message across India that whatever you want, you can “Get it free with Single.id.”

Chandra Bhushan, Country Head, Enigmatic Smile, said, “We are super excited to have Dhoni as the face of our campaign! His tremendous popularity has helped us raise awareness about Single.id, our partner brands and our connected rewards apps.”

Since its India launch, Single.id has formed alliances with 42 brands, including Mad Over Donuts, McDonald’s, Shoppers Stop, Pizza Hut and WOW Momos. The platform powers major rewards programs, such as NDTV Big Bonus, Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club Rewards, and Sarvatra Rewards.

The video features a new jingle, "Get it Free with Single.id," composed by Aman Pant. The film is directed by Amit Roy, with creative and production handled by Hermes Media.