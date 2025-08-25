Signpost India secures nine-year, Rs 700 crore contract for Bengaluru Metro advertising

New Delhi: Signpost India has signed a nine-year exclusive contract with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for advertising rights across 67 Namma Metro stations. The partnership, which covers more than 100,000 sq. ft. of media space, is expected to generate revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.

The agreement forms part of Signpost India’s “Signs of Tomorrow” vision, which looks to transition transit advertising from static displays to data-driven and digital formats. The company stated that its approach focuses on blending static and digital media while keeping interventions “purposeful, premium, and non-intrusive” for commuters.

Signpost India has previously delivered transit media projects in cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. The addition of Bengaluru Metro expands its footprint in the city, where it already holds contracts across bus and Bus Queue Shelter (BQS) networks.

Metro advertising in India has grown in recent years as a channel for brands to connect with urban commuters. According to recent industry reports, metro advertising is viewed as a high-recall medium, as passengers are considered to be in a captive environment with greater attention for information. Bengaluru Metro’s monthly ridership has recently crossed three crore, providing advertisers access to a wide mix of professionals, students and shoppers.

Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director, Signpost India, said, “This is more than a media win, it’s a canvas for city storytelling and a step forward in India’s digital evolution. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, deserves innovation at every touchpoint. Partnering with BMRCL marks a strategic leap in creating immersive, data-driven experiences for millions of daily commuters. Our vision is to use this platform not just for advertising, but to celebrate Bengaluru’s culture and visual identity through meaningful beautification.”