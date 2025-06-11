Siddhesh Pednekar takes over as Partner and COO at BOMBAYDC

New Delhi: Siddhesh Pednekar has been appointed as Partner and Chief Operating Officer at BOMBAYDC. In his new role, he will lead both BOMBAYDC and its sister company, BRANDED.

Pednekar has been associated with BOMBAYDC for the past decade, during which he has held multiple roles. According to the company, he has been closely involved in building the business from the ground up—overseeing operations, expanding teams, and contributing to its overall growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Ankur Rander, Founder and CEO at BOMBAYDC, said, “I wouldn’t call it a promotion. He never treated it as a job. It’s a partnership. He shows up every day with a sense of ownership that never wavers.”

Pednekar’s professional experience spans over 15 years in digital, branding, and marketing, including previous roles at agencies such as Lowe Lintas and Ogilvy.