Shriram Finance onboards Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Delhi: Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram Group, announced the onboarding of former captain and head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, as their Brand Ambassador.

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance, said, “At Shriram Finance, our mission has always been to empower our customers by providing them with the financial tools and support they need to succeed. Rahul Dravid, with his commitment and impeccable record in nurturing young talent, aligns perfectly with our goal of enabling growth and success. We are thrilled to have him on board as our brand ambassador.”

YS Chakravarti, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Finance, said, “Rahul Dravid’s association with Shriram Finance represents a perfect blend of two entities that have consistently demonstrated trust, reliability, and excellence in their respective fields. Just as Rahul has been a pillar of strength for Indian cricket, Shriram Finance has been a reliable partner to our customers, helping them achieve their financial goals with confidence and security.”

Dravid, Former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team: “I am honored to be associated with Shriram Finance, a company that has consistently prioritised the needs of its customers. Just as in cricket, where every innings is built on a foundation of trust and resilience, Shriram Finance has been building and supporting the financial journeys of individuals and businesses across India. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company’s continued success.”