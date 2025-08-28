Shripad Kulkarni launches ‘MatheMedia’ podcast on India’s media shifts

New Delhi: Media veteran Shripad Kulkarni has announced the launch of a new podcast series, MatheMedia, which aims to explore the disruptions and shifts in India’s advertising, media and marketing ecosystem.

The series will go live on September 1, with its first episode titled “The New Media Code.”

The fortnightly podcast will bring together over 25 industry leaders from advertising agencies, digital platforms, brands, technology firms and media companies to discuss the future of media in India.

Each long-format episode will focus on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, quick commerce, changing consumer behaviour, and new approaches to media measurement and planning.

The inaugural episode will feature LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research, Puneet Avasthi, Director, Kantar, and Ajay Gupte, President – Client Solutions (South Asia), WPP Media, in conversation with Kulkarni. The discussion will cover the ongoing media shift, evolving customer journeys, and the need for new rules in strategy and measurement.

Some of the confirmed speakers include Akshay Gurnani (Schbang), Alpana Mandal (Spacebar), Deepali Naair (Biocon Biologics), Gautam Surath (Performics India), Haresh Nayak (Connect Network Inc.), K. Ramakrishnan (Kantar), Kartik Sharma (Omnicom Media Group), Laxmi Shetty (ZEE Entertainment Enterprises), Nikesh Ghosh (Offbeat Origins), Pawan Sarda (The House of Abhinandan Lodha), Priya Choudhary (Google India), Rajiv Dubey (Dabur India), Sahil Shah (Dentsu Creative Isobar), Satya Raghavan (Google), Vinod Thadani (Dentsu Media Group/iProspect) and Vivek Malhotra (India Today Group).

Speaking about the initiative, Kulkarni said the podcast intends to provide a practical framework for navigating today’s fragmented and fast-changing media landscape. “We live in a world of channel chaos—with more platforms and fragmented audiences than ever before. Gone are the days of a linear mindset. Today’s marketer faces multiple challenges, from category entry points to personalised messaging, and it is time for new rules in strategy, media and collaborations,” he said.

The first season of MatheMedia will feature 12 episodes, with new releases every Monday. The episodes will be available on platforms including YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Spotify.

Kulkarni has more than 30 years of experience in Media & Marcom. He has served as the CEO of Vizeum, a Dentsu Media company. He was also instrumental in starting Percept Media from scratch. He has worked across categories in various life stages. From legacy brands like Fevicol, Asian Paints, HUL, and BMW to launching challenger brands like Fortune Foods, Yes Bank, and digital-first brands like Airbnb and ShopClues. Capressi.