Shreyas Media secures exclusive advertising rights for Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Shreyas Media, a division of Aadhyasree Infotainment, on Monday announced that it bagged exclusive advertising rights for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, next year at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

A press release from the Hyderabad-based firm said it also secured rights for multiple other activities, including vending zones, an amusement zone and a food court at the world’s largest spiritual congregation.

Indian companies are set to spend Rs 3,000 crore on branding and marketing at the 45-day Maha Kumbh as brands see a massive consumption opportunity in the mega event held every 12 years, it said.

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh government, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to attract over 500 million devotees from around the world. Spread across a sprawling 4,000-hectare area, this year’s mega event will be the grandest Kumbh Mela in history, the release further said.

Srinivas Rao, founder and chairman, Shreyas Group, said, "The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a phenomenon that unites spirituality and commerce. By aligning our expertise with the mela’s scale, we aim to offer brands an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a vast and diverse audience. Our role goes beyond advertising; we deliver tailored strategies that maximize visibility, engagement, and return on investment for our partners."

Shreyas Media will focus on creating impactful advertising opportunities at Maha Kumbh through strategically placed hoardings, gantry boxes, watch/media towers, current poles branding, charging stations and sky balloons, among others.