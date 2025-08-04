Shivalika Anand joins DGTOOHL as Partner and CBO

New Delhi: DGTOOHL, a Mobiyoung Group company and OOH Adtech platform, has announced the appointment of Shivalika Anand as Partner and Chief Business Officer.

Anand has over 18 years of experience across digital, programmatic, and OOH media.

In the past, she has worked at companies like TikTok and Taboola.

“Shivalika joins us as Chief Business Officer and will spearhead the pDOOH vertical. With her vast experience, we look forward to driving scalable innovation in the DOOH ecosystem — one built on transparency, price efficiency, and measurable outcomes,” said Mayank Sharma, CTO & Co-Founder, DGTOOHL.

Commenting on her new role, Anand said, “I’m excited to join DGTOOHL at a time when programmatic DOOH is not just disrupting but redefining the out-of-home landscape. With automation, real-time targeting, and data-led planning, pDOOH is no longer the future — it’s the present. DGTOOHL brings together a unique mix of traditional OOH know-how and cutting-edge tech-driven innovation. Together, we aim to deliver smarter, accountable, and insight-rich campaigns for brands and agencies globally.”

DGTOOHL is aggressively hiring for leadership roles across regions.