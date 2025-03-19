Shareholders approve Omnicom’s $13 billion acquisition of IPG

New Delhi: Shareholders of Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group (IPG) have approved Omnicom’s proposed $13 billion acquisition of IPG.

The votes were cast during simultaneous Special Meetings of Stockholders held on March 18, 2025.

The deal, first announced in December 2024, received near-unanimous support, with over 90% of votes cast at each meeting in favour of the transaction.

The combined entity is expected to generate $25.6 billion in annual revenue, boasting a workforce of over 100,000 employees and a robust portfolio of marketing and communications services.

Under the terms of the all-stock deal, IPG shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of IPG common stock they own.

Upon closing, Omnicom shareholders will hold a 60.6% stake in the new company, while IPG shareholders will own 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis. The merged company will retain the Omnicom name and continue trading under the ticker symbol “OMC” on the New York Stock Exchange.

In memos to staff following the vote, Wren and Krakowsky emphasised the potential of the merger. “With an overwhelming majority voting in favour, it’s clear our stockholders see the immense opportunity of Interpublic joining forces with Omnicom,” Krakowsky said. “This approval reflects our potential to create one of the most dynamic, client-focused, and forward-leaning organisations in our industry, delivering significant shareholder value for years to come.”