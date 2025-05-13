Shantanu Sirohi appointed CEO of Interactive Avenues

New Delhi: Shantanu Sirohi has been appointed as the CEO of Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands.

This leadership change follows Amardeep Singh's elevation to CEO of IPG Mediabrands India, with Shashi Sinha transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman.

Sirohi, a co-founder of Interactive Avenues, played a pivotal role in the agency's growth. He joined as Vice President during its launch in 2006 and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2010. Interactive Avenues was acquired by IPG in 2013.

Before co-founding Interactive Avenues, Sirohi was Associate Vice President at Mediaturf Worldwide. He also served as a Senior Media Planner at Mindshare Fulcrum, where he managed media planning for Unilever’s soap brands in India.

Earlier in his career, Sirohi worked at JWT (now VML).