Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff issued notice over ‘misleading’ Vimal ad

New Delhi: A Jaipur based district consumer disputes redressal forum has issued a notice to the manufacturers of the gutkha brand ‘Vimal,’ along with actors Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, for an alleged case of misleading advertisements.

Vimal Pan Masala, a product manufactured by JB Industries, claims to have saffron in the grains of the pan masala, which is indicated in its tagline “dane dane mein has kesar ka dum.” Flagging it as misleading, a petitioner filed a complaint against the chairman of the company and the three bollywood actors endorsing the brand.

In the complaint, the petitioner pointed out that the price of saffron is roughly Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, while the pan masala pouch advertised by the bollywood actors is priced at Rs 5. “In such a situation, forget about adding saffron, even its fragrance cannot be added to the packet,” the complaint read as reported by The Times of India.

The complaint brought the bollywood actors - Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff - under scrutiny for misleading the consumers and spreading false information, just to make profits out of the shenanigan.

“The manufacturing company is earning crores of rupees, while the consumers are incurring diseases like cancer by consuming their product. In such a situation, the manufacturer is deliberately advertising it as having saffron in the pan masala, which is misleading the common people,” the complaint added, calling for a ban on the advertisement.

The consumer court, taking cognizance of the complaint, has issued a notice to the chairman of JB Industries and the three bollywood actors endorsing it to appear in front of the forum on March 19, 2025.