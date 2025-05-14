Sensodent Group appoints FCB Ulka as creative agency on record

New Delhi: FCB Ulka has been appointed as the creative agency on record for the Sensodent Group.

As the brand looks further to strengthen its footprint in the oral sensitivity segment, FCB Ulka will lead Sensodent's strategic and creative responsibilities. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, “Sensodent is our first brand to be placed directly in the hands of consumers and over the past 24 months, we have seen it evolve to the next orbit. We are excited to collaborate with FCB Ulka and look forward to them taking our brand to the next level.”

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Sensodent is a high-efficacy brand with strong credentials in a niche but growing category. We are thrilled to partner with Indoco Remedies to unlock new growth opportunities for the brand through culturally resonant storytelling and integrated communication.”